Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 44

Group 42 Results!
|62.50%
|Cuphead
|Honeycomb Herald
|50.00%
|Yakuza: Like a Dragon
|Kamurocho Battle Theme
|50.00%
|Fortune 499
|Battle
|50.00%
|13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
|-[DEOXYRIBOSE]- [Yoshimi Kudo]
|50.00%
|Final Fantasy VII REMAKE
|Hell House [Arr. Kengo Tokusashi & Mitsuto Suzuki]
|43.75%
|Sonic Mania
|Chemical Plant Zone Act 1
|37.50%
|Xenoblade Chronicles: Future Connected
|Fog King
|37.50%
|Detroit: Become Human
|Kara’s Theme
|37.50%
|Final Fantasy VII REMAKE
|Collapsed Expressway [Mitsuto Suzuki]
|37.50%
|Streets of Rage 4
|Estel: Round 2
|31.25%
|Kingdom Hearts III
|Flantastic Fight
|31.25%
|Gorogoa
|Devotion
|31.25%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2
|Gormott – Night
|31.25%
|Indivisible
|Outbreak Zone [Hiroki Kikuta]
|31.25%
|The Gardens Between
|Star Constellation 5
|25.00%
|Team Sonic Racing
|Pinball Highway
|25.00%
|Streets of Rage 4
|25 Years Ago
|25.00%
|Trails of Cold Steel IV
|Wind Across the Water
|18.75%
|The Last of Us Part II
|Beyond Desolation
|18.75%
|Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight
|Brand New Days- Yuyoyuppe Remix [Shoji Meguro]
|12.50%
|Gorogoa
|Invitation
|12.50%
|Baba Is You
|Bird is Float
|12.50%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|Reinforcing Soldiers
|12.50%
|Gorogoa
|Hymn
Newly Eliminated1
|21.05%
|Kenshi
|Descend
|21.05%
|Star Wars: The Old Republic – Echoes of Oblivion
|Splinter of the Mind’s Eye
|21.05%
|Casio Mario World
|Casio Hellburst
|21.05%
|Trails of Cold Steel IV
|Awakening of the Great Dragon
|21.05%
|Everything
|Varena
|21.05%
|Fe
|Fe
|21.05%
|YIIK: A Postmodern RPG
|Trance Battle
|21.05%
|Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
|The One Left Behind (Leif’s Theme)
|21.05%
|Wangan Midnight Maximum Tune 6
|Move On
|21.05%
|beatmania IIDX 27 Heroic Verse
|お菓子の王国 [Snail’s House]
|21.05%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|Summer Solstice Festival
|21.05%
|Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia
|Malediction
|21.05%
|Eastshade
|Cave on the Shore
|20.00%
|Black the Fall
|The Factory
|20.00%
|Super Mario Odyssey
|Madame Broodle Battle
|20.00%
|NieR:Automata
|Weight of the World (English Version) [Keiichi Okabe, Vocals: J’Nique Nicole]
|20.00%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood
|Most Unworthy
|20.00%
|Q.U.B.E. 2
|Milly’s Theme [David Housden]
Projected Bubble: 42.11%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 44 will be active until Sunday November 13th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 43 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 45 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 44 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like5:
Again, voting for group 44 is open until Sunday November 13th at 10:00PM Pacific