Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 44

Group 42 Results!



Spoiler 62.50% Cuphead Honeycomb Herald 50.00% Yakuza: Like a Dragon Kamurocho Battle Theme 50.00% Fortune 499 Battle 50.00% 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim -[DEOXYRIBOSE]- [Yoshimi Kudo] 50.00% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE Hell House [Arr. Kengo Tokusashi & Mitsuto Suzuki] 43.75% Sonic Mania Chemical Plant Zone Act 1 37.50% Xenoblade Chronicles: Future Connected Fog King 37.50% Detroit: Become Human Kara’s Theme 37.50% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE Collapsed Expressway [Mitsuto Suzuki] 37.50% Streets of Rage 4 Estel: Round 2 31.25% Kingdom Hearts III Flantastic Fight 31.25% Gorogoa Devotion 31.25% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Gormott – Night 31.25% Indivisible Outbreak Zone [Hiroki Kikuta] 31.25% The Gardens Between Star Constellation 5 25.00% Team Sonic Racing Pinball Highway 25.00% Streets of Rage 4 25 Years Ago 25.00% Trails of Cold Steel IV Wind Across the Water 18.75% The Last of Us Part II Beyond Desolation 18.75% Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight Brand New Days- Yuyoyuppe Remix [Shoji Meguro] 12.50% Gorogoa Invitation 12.50% Baba Is You Bird is Float 12.50% Trails of Cold Steel III Reinforcing Soldiers 12.50% Gorogoa Hymn [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 21.05% Kenshi Descend 21.05% Star Wars: The Old Republic – Echoes of Oblivion Splinter of the Mind’s Eye 21.05% Casio Mario World Casio Hellburst 21.05% Trails of Cold Steel IV Awakening of the Great Dragon 21.05% Everything Varena 21.05% Fe Fe 21.05% YIIK: A Postmodern RPG Trance Battle 21.05% Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling The One Left Behind (Leif’s Theme) 21.05% Wangan Midnight Maximum Tune 6 Move On 21.05% beatmania IIDX 27 Heroic Verse お菓子の王国 [Snail’s House] 21.05% Trails of Cold Steel III Summer Solstice Festival 21.05% Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia Malediction 21.05% Eastshade Cave on the Shore 20.00% Black the Fall The Factory 20.00% Super Mario Odyssey Madame Broodle Battle 20.00% NieR:Automata Weight of the World (English Version) [Keiichi Okabe, Vocals: J’Nique Nicole] 20.00% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Most Unworthy 20.00% Q.U.B.E. 2 Milly’s Theme [David Housden] 18.75% The Last of Us Part II Beyond Desolation 18.75% Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight Brand New Days- Yuyoyuppe Remix [Shoji Meguro] 12.50% Gorogoa Invitation 12.50% Baba Is You Bird is Float 12.50% Trails of Cold Steel III Reinforcing Soldiers 12.50% Gorogoa Hymn Projected Bubble: 42.11% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 44 will be active until Sunday November 13th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 43 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 45 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 44 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like :

(51-60) Group 51 Group 52 Group 53 Group 54 Group 55 Group 56 Group 57 Group 58 Group 59 Group 60 [collapse]

(61-70) Group 61 Group 62 Group 63 Group 64 Group 65 Group 66 Group 67 Group 68 Group 69 Group 70 [collapse]

(71-80) Group 71 Group 72 Group 73 Group 74 Group 75 Group 76 Group 77 Group 78 Group 79 Group 80 [collapse]

(81-90) Group 81 Group 82 Group 83 Group 84 Group 85 Group 86 Group 87 Group 88 Group 89 Group 90 [collapse]

(91-100) Group 91 Group 92 Group 93 Group 94 Group 95 Group 96 Group 97 Group 98 Group 99 Group 100 [collapse]

(101-110) Group 101 Group 102 Group 103 Group 104 Group 105 Group 106 Group 107 Group 108 Group 109 Group 110 [collapse]

(111-120) Group 111 Group 112 Group 113 Group 114 Group 115 Group 116 Group 117 Group 118 Group 119 Group 120 [collapse]

(121-123) Group 121 Group 122 Group 123 [collapse]

Again, voting for group 44 is open until Sunday November 13th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...