Comic Book Chat – Black Panther and the World of Wakanda

Black Panther – Wakanda Forever will be released tomorrow, Friday November 11th.

Today’s Comic Book Chat is about Black Panther and the World of Wakanda.

What are some of your favorite stories featuring Black Panther?

Two recommendations from me would be DoomWar and the recent volume of Black Panther by John Ridley. I jumped into Black Panther around Issue 7 or 8 and I really enjoyed the story that Im sticking with it for the foreseeable future.

Does Wakanda make your top list of locations in comic books?

What are some of your hopes for the new movie? Will it be just as good or better than the original?

Any guesses as to who will be in the armor?

T’Challa’s debut was important back in the day. Is he still important today? Why or why not?

Making him Avengers chairman during Jason Aaron’s run was an unexpected surprise and overall, a good decision. Something different for a change instead of someone we have seen in that role beforehand.

Once again, as always, thanks for stopping by to Chat!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...