Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 43

Group 41 Results!



Spoiler 66.67% Cuphead Junkyard Jive 60.00% Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Bibliotheca Ex Machina [Michiru Yamane] 53.33% Paper Mario: The Origami King Autumn Mountain Battle 53.33% Sonic Forces Ghost Town 53.33% Collar x Malice Drunkard 53.33% Outer Wilds A Terrible Fate 46.67% Bleed 2 Good Job Wryn (credits) 46.67% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Blinding Indigo 46.67% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Wood Man Stage 46.67% OMORI Otherworldy CD (Stardust Diving Cover) 46.67% Splatoon 2 Fins & Fiddles [Bottom Feeders] 46.67% Judgment Λ [83key] 46.67% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE Hollow [Nobuo Uematsu, Singer: Yosh (Survive Said The Prophet)] 40.00% Maid of Sker Ar Hyd y Nos 40.00% Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment Embraced By Darkness 33.33% Tetris Effect Chains 33.33% Earthling Priorities Meanies of Production 33.33% ZeroRanger Bossay, exclamation 26.67% 7 Billion Humans Stressed Out Bossa Nova 26.67% Kirby Star Allies The Final Push 26.67% Gorogoa Patchwork 26.67% Children of Morta A Set of Daggers 20.00% Trails of Cold Steel IV Majestic Roar 13.33% Trails of Cold Steel IV Night of Promises [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 20.00% Ghost of a Tale Gusto and Fatale’s Theme 20.00% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Revolutions 20.00% Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Dr. Neo Cortex (Warped) 20.00% The Gardens Between Where Will We Go 20.00% Crystar Anger 20.00% DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY NT Massive Explosion -arrange- [Shiva] [Takeharu Ishimoto] 20.00% Snipperclips Retro Reboot A 20.00% Absolver Dancing on Cenotaphs 20.00% Hollow Knight Nosk 20.00% Trails of Cold Steel III Esmelas Garden 20.00% Shovel Knight: King of Cards The Swift Kicker 20.00% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Staff Credits 20.00% Style Savvy: Styling Star Online Shopping 20.00% Trails of Cold Steel IV Majestic Roar 19.05% Return of The Obra Dinn Soldiers of the Sea 19.05% Soul Calibur VI Doomsday 19.05% Cadence of Hyrule Cave (Combat) 19.05% Deliver Us the Moon Weightless 19.05% Detroit: Become Human Now [Nima Fakhrara, Strings: Navid Jejazi] 19.05% Everything Glowing Grid 19.05% The Missing: J J Macfield and the Island of Memories Her Song [Yuji Takenouchi] 19.05% Mutazione Karoo 19.05% The Red Strings Club Consultant Engineer [fingerspit/Paula Ruiz] 13.33% Trails of Cold Steel IV Night of Promises Projected Bubble: 42.11% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 43 will be active until Thursday November 10th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 42 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 44 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 43 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

