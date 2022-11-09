Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 43

Group 41 Results!

Spoiler

66.67% Cuphead Junkyard Jive
60.00% Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Bibliotheca Ex Machina [Michiru Yamane]
53.33% Paper Mario: The Origami King Autumn Mountain Battle
53.33% Sonic Forces Ghost Town
53.33% Collar x Malice Drunkard
53.33% Outer Wilds A Terrible Fate
46.67% Bleed 2 Good Job Wryn (credits)
46.67% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Blinding Indigo
46.67% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Wood Man Stage
46.67% OMORI Otherworldy CD (Stardust Diving Cover)
46.67% Splatoon 2 Fins & Fiddles [Bottom Feeders]
46.67% Judgment Λ [83key]
46.67% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE Hollow [Nobuo Uematsu, Singer: Yosh (Survive Said The Prophet)]
40.00% Maid of Sker Ar Hyd y Nos
40.00% Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment Embraced By Darkness
33.33% Tetris Effect Chains
33.33% Earthling Priorities Meanies of Production
33.33% ZeroRanger Bossay, exclamation
26.67% 7 Billion Humans Stressed Out Bossa Nova
26.67% Kirby Star Allies The Final Push
26.67% Gorogoa Patchwork
26.67% Children of Morta A Set of Daggers
20.00% Trails of Cold Steel IV Majestic Roar
13.33% Trails of Cold Steel IV Night of Promises

Newly Eliminated1

Spoiler

20.00% Ghost of a Tale Gusto and Fatale’s Theme
20.00% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Revolutions
20.00% Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Dr. Neo Cortex (Warped)
20.00% The Gardens Between Where Will We Go
20.00% Crystar Anger
20.00% DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY NT Massive Explosion -arrange- [Shiva] [Takeharu Ishimoto]
20.00% Snipperclips Retro Reboot A
20.00% Absolver Dancing on Cenotaphs
20.00% Hollow Knight Nosk
20.00% Trails of Cold Steel III Esmelas Garden
20.00% Shovel Knight: King of Cards The Swift Kicker
20.00% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Staff Credits
20.00% Style Savvy: Styling Star Online Shopping
20.00% Trails of Cold Steel IV Majestic Roar
19.05% Return of The Obra Dinn Soldiers of the Sea
19.05% Soul Calibur VI Doomsday
19.05% Cadence of Hyrule Cave (Combat)
19.05% Deliver Us the Moon Weightless
19.05% Detroit: Become Human Now [Nima Fakhrara, Strings: Navid Jejazi]
19.05% Everything Glowing Grid
19.05% The Missing: J J Macfield and the Island of Memories Her Song [Yuji Takenouchi]
19.05% Mutazione Karoo
19.05% The Red Strings Club Consultant Engineer [fingerspit/Paula Ruiz]
13.33% Trails of Cold Steel IV Night of Promises

Projected Bubble: 42.11%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 43 will be active until Thursday November 10th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 42 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 44 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 43 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 43 is open until Thursday November 10th at 10:00PM Pacific