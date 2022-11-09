Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 43

Group 41 Results!
|66.67%
|Cuphead
|Junkyard Jive
|60.00%
|Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
|Bibliotheca Ex Machina [Michiru Yamane]
|53.33%
|Paper Mario: The Origami King
|Autumn Mountain Battle
|53.33%
|Sonic Forces
|Ghost Town
|53.33%
|Collar x Malice
|Drunkard
|53.33%
|Outer Wilds
|A Terrible Fate
|46.67%
|Bleed 2
|Good Job Wryn (credits)
|46.67%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
|Blinding Indigo
|46.67%
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Wood Man Stage
|46.67%
|OMORI
|Otherworldy CD (Stardust Diving Cover)
|46.67%
|Splatoon 2
|Fins & Fiddles [Bottom Feeders]
|46.67%
|Judgment
|Λ [83key]
|46.67%
|Final Fantasy VII REMAKE
|Hollow [Nobuo Uematsu, Singer: Yosh (Survive Said The Prophet)]
|40.00%
|Maid of Sker
|Ar Hyd y Nos
|40.00%
|Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment
|Embraced By Darkness
|33.33%
|Tetris Effect
|Chains
|33.33%
|Earthling Priorities
|Meanies of Production
|33.33%
|ZeroRanger
|Bossay, exclamation
|26.67%
|7 Billion Humans
|Stressed Out Bossa Nova
|26.67%
|Kirby Star Allies
|The Final Push
|26.67%
|Gorogoa
|Patchwork
|26.67%
|Children of Morta
|A Set of Daggers
|20.00%
Newly Eliminated1
|20.00%
|Ghost of a Tale
|Gusto and Fatale’s Theme
|20.00%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood
|Revolutions
|20.00%
|Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
|Dr. Neo Cortex (Warped)
|20.00%
|The Gardens Between
|Where Will We Go
|20.00%
|Crystar
|Anger
|20.00%
|DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY NT
|Massive Explosion -arrange- [Shiva] [Takeharu Ishimoto]
|20.00%
|Snipperclips
|Retro Reboot A
|20.00%
|Absolver
|Dancing on Cenotaphs
|20.00%
|Hollow Knight
|Nosk
|20.00%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|Esmelas Garden
|20.00%
|Shovel Knight: King of Cards
|The Swift Kicker
|20.00%
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Staff Credits
|20.00%
|Style Savvy: Styling Star
|Online Shopping
|20.00%
|Trails of Cold Steel IV
|Majestic Roar
|19.05%
|Return of The Obra Dinn
|Soldiers of the Sea
|19.05%
|Soul Calibur VI
|Doomsday
|19.05%
|Cadence of Hyrule
|Cave (Combat)
|19.05%
|Deliver Us the Moon
|Weightless
|19.05%
|Detroit: Become Human
|Now [Nima Fakhrara, Strings: Navid Jejazi]
|19.05%
|Everything
|Glowing Grid
|19.05%
|The Missing: J J Macfield and the Island of Memories
|Her Song [Yuji Takenouchi]
|19.05%
|Mutazione
|Karoo
|19.05%
|The Red Strings Club
|Consultant Engineer [fingerspit/Paula Ruiz]
|13.33%
|Trails of Cold Steel IV
|Night of Promises
Projected Bubble: 42.11%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 43 will be active until Thursday November 10th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 42 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 44 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 43 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
Again, voting for group 43 is open until Thursday November 10th at 10:00PM Pacific