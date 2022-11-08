Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 42

Group 40 Results!

Spoiler

64.29% 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Go Sentinels, Go! [Mitsuhiro Kaneda]
64.29% OMORI White Surf Style 6
64.29% Team Sonic Racing Boo’s house
50.00% Persona 5 Strikers Axe to Grind [Atsushi Kitajoh /w Lyn vocals]
50.00% The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Shrine
50.00% OMORI Forest Frenzy
42.86% Pokémon Sword and Shield Railway Station
42.86% Splatoon 2 Muck Warfare [Off The Hook]
35.71% Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Pipeline Destruction
35.71% Trails of Cold Steel III Endless Possibilities
35.71% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Splattack!
35.71% Cadence of Hyrule Crypt (Peaceful)
35.71% Streets of Rage 4 The Streets [Olivier Deriviere]
35.71% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Insatiable
35.71% Sonic Forces Nowhere to Run – Prison Hall
28.57% Creaks Three Islands
28.57% Metamorphosis The Three Procedures
28.57% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Figments
28.57% Umurangi Generation 10月
21.43% World of Horror Pharmacy Theme
14.29% Soul Calibur VI Who Dare To Tread
14.29% Everything Blue Light
14.29% Electronic Super Joy II [Switch] Bloom [EnV]
7.14% Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator Night Chill

[collapse]

Newly Eliminated1

Spoiler

19.05% Gorogoa Resignation
19.05% Detective Pikachu Track 03
18.75% Umurangi Generation Lo-Fi Trap
18.75% Ghost of a Tale A Murder of Crows
18.75% Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator Eliminate the Impossible
18.75% Marvel’s Spider-Man Spider-Man
18.75% Trails of Cold Steel III Concept H.M.I.
18.75% Detective Pikachu Track 07
18.75% Trails of Cold Steel III Beyond the Drifting Clouds
18.75% Life is Strange: Before the Storm Zen 3 Theme (Farewell Bonus Episode) [Mike Reagan]
18.75% A Plague Tale: Innocence Beyond the Horizon
18.75% 198X Out of the Void: Stage 1-2
18.75% Splatoon 2 Reaching The Surface 2
17.65% Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Hang ‘Em High – Gem Route
17.65% Snipperclips Retro Reboot C
17.65% A Plague Tale: Innocence The Killing
17.65% Eliza Dread
17.65% Paper Mario: The Origami King Tranquil Pipes Teahouse
17.65% Fire Emblem: Three Houses The King of Lions
17.65% Life is Strange: Before the Storm Hope (Game Version) [Daughter]
Projected Bubble: 42.11%

[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 42 will be active until Wednesday November 9th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 41 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 43 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 42 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like5:

Again, voting for group 41 is open until Tuesday November 8th at 10:00PM Pacific