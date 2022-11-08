Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 42

Group 40 Results!
|64.29%
|13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
|Go Sentinels, Go! [Mitsuhiro Kaneda]
|64.29%
|OMORI
|White Surf Style 6
|64.29%
|Team Sonic Racing
|Boo’s house
|50.00%
|Persona 5 Strikers
|Axe to Grind [Atsushi Kitajoh /w Lyn vocals]
|50.00%
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Shrine
|50.00%
|OMORI
|Forest Frenzy
|42.86%
|Pokémon Sword and Shield
|Railway Station
|42.86%
|Splatoon 2
|Muck Warfare [Off The Hook]
|35.71%
|Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
|Pipeline Destruction
|35.71%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|Endless Possibilities
|35.71%
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Splattack!
|35.71%
|Cadence of Hyrule
|Crypt (Peaceful)
|35.71%
|Streets of Rage 4
|The Streets [Olivier Deriviere]
|35.71%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
|Insatiable
|35.71%
|Sonic Forces
|Nowhere to Run – Prison Hall
|28.57%
|Creaks
|Three Islands
|28.57%
|Metamorphosis
|The Three Procedures
|28.57%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
|Figments
|28.57%
|Umurangi Generation
|10月
|21.43%
|World of Horror
|Pharmacy Theme
|14.29%
|Soul Calibur VI
|Who Dare To Tread
|14.29%
|Everything
|Blue Light
|14.29%
|Electronic Super Joy II [Switch]
|Bloom [EnV]
|7.14%
|Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator
|Night Chill
Newly Eliminated1
|19.05%
|Gorogoa
|Resignation
|19.05%
|Detective Pikachu
|Track 03
|18.75%
|Umurangi Generation
|Lo-Fi Trap
|18.75%
|Ghost of a Tale
|A Murder of Crows
|18.75%
|Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator
|Eliminate the Impossible
|18.75%
|Marvel’s Spider-Man
|Spider-Man
|18.75%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|Concept H.M.I.
|18.75%
|Detective Pikachu
|Track 07
|18.75%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|Beyond the Drifting Clouds
|18.75%
|Life is Strange: Before the Storm
|Zen 3 Theme (Farewell Bonus Episode) [Mike Reagan]
|18.75%
|A Plague Tale: Innocence
|Beyond the Horizon
|18.75%
|198X
|Out of the Void: Stage 1-2
|18.75%
|Splatoon 2
|Reaching The Surface 2
|17.65%
|Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
|Hang ‘Em High – Gem Route
|17.65%
|Snipperclips
|Retro Reboot C
|17.65%
|A Plague Tale: Innocence
|The Killing
|17.65%
|Eliza
|Dread
|17.65%
|Paper Mario: The Origami King
|Tranquil Pipes Teahouse
|17.65%
|Fire Emblem: Three Houses
|The King of Lions
|17.65%
|Life is Strange: Before the Storm
|Hope (Game Version) [Daughter]
Projected Bubble: 42.11%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 42 will be active until Wednesday November 9th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 41 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 43 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 42 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
Again, voting for group 41 is open until Tuesday November 8th at 10:00PM Pacific