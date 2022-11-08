Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 42

Group 40 Results!



Spoiler 64.29% 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Go Sentinels, Go! [Mitsuhiro Kaneda] 64.29% OMORI White Surf Style 6 64.29% Team Sonic Racing Boo’s house 50.00% Persona 5 Strikers Axe to Grind [Atsushi Kitajoh /w Lyn vocals] 50.00% The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Shrine 50.00% OMORI Forest Frenzy 42.86% Pokémon Sword and Shield Railway Station 42.86% Splatoon 2 Muck Warfare [Off The Hook] 35.71% Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Pipeline Destruction 35.71% Trails of Cold Steel III Endless Possibilities 35.71% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Splattack! 35.71% Cadence of Hyrule Crypt (Peaceful) 35.71% Streets of Rage 4 The Streets [Olivier Deriviere] 35.71% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Insatiable 35.71% Sonic Forces Nowhere to Run – Prison Hall 28.57% Creaks Three Islands 28.57% Metamorphosis The Three Procedures 28.57% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Figments 28.57% Umurangi Generation 10月 21.43% World of Horror Pharmacy Theme 14.29% Soul Calibur VI Who Dare To Tread 14.29% Everything Blue Light 14.29% Electronic Super Joy II [Switch] Bloom [EnV] 7.14% Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator Night Chill [collapse]

Spoiler 19.05% Gorogoa Resignation 19.05% Detective Pikachu Track 03 18.75% Umurangi Generation Lo-Fi Trap 18.75% Ghost of a Tale A Murder of Crows 18.75% Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator Eliminate the Impossible 18.75% Marvel’s Spider-Man Spider-Man 18.75% Trails of Cold Steel III Concept H.M.I. 18.75% Detective Pikachu Track 07 18.75% Trails of Cold Steel III Beyond the Drifting Clouds 18.75% Life is Strange: Before the Storm Zen 3 Theme (Farewell Bonus Episode) [Mike Reagan] 18.75% A Plague Tale: Innocence Beyond the Horizon 18.75% 198X Out of the Void: Stage 1-2 18.75% Splatoon 2 Reaching The Surface 2 17.65% Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Hang ‘Em High – Gem Route 17.65% Snipperclips Retro Reboot C 17.65% A Plague Tale: Innocence The Killing 17.65% Eliza Dread 17.65% Paper Mario: The Origami King Tranquil Pipes Teahouse 17.65% Fire Emblem: Three Houses The King of Lions 17.65% Life is Strange: Before the Storm Hope (Game Version) [Daughter] 14.29% Soul Calibur VI Who Dare To Tread 14.29% Everything Blue Light 14.29% Electronic Super Joy II [Switch] Bloom [EnV] 7.14% Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator Night Chill Projected Bubble: 42.11% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 42 will be active until Wednesday November 9th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 41 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 43 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 42 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

