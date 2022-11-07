Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 40

Group 39 Results!

Spoiler

50.00% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Wayward Daughter
50.00% Streets of Rage 4 Call the Cops
50.00% Style Savvy: Styling Star Radiance (JP) [Kitkit Lu & RamSeeni; Singer: Yuka Hiiragi]
50.00% Dead Cells Prisoner’s Awakening [Yoann Laulan]
43.75% Streets of Rage 4 Chill or Don’t
43.75% Door Kickers: Action Squad On Vacation
43.75% Panzer Paladin Ravenous
43.75% Kentucky Route Zero Ghosts in the Static
37.50% Fire Emblem: Three Houses A Funeral of Flowers (Thunder)
37.50% Cars 3: Driven to Win Florida International Concourse/Speedway
31.25% Umurangi Generation Opal
31.25% Boundless Rolls of String
31.25% Vitamin Connection Miniskirt and Snowy Day
31.25% Catherine: Full Body Silent Sheep
31.25% The Legend of Dark Witch 3: Wisdom and Lunacy Tick Tock Up Rock
31.25% The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (2019) Key Cavern [Level 3 Dungeon]
25.00% Children of Morta We Are The Bergsons [Hamidreza Ansari]
25.00% Genshin Impact Relaxation in Liyue
25.00% Wattam Mysterious Secretary
25.00% Pokémon HOME Main Menu
18.75% 198X Out of the Void: Stage 1-2
18.75% Splatoon 2 Reaching The Surface 2
12.50% The Sinking City Lost World
12.50% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Blue Fields

[collapse]

Newly Eliminated1

Spoiler

17.65% Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions Come On!
17.65% A Way Out On the Run
17.65% Deliver Us the Moon Pale Blue Dot
17.65% Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Rock It
17.65% Dragon Quest XI Unflinchable Courage (Symphonic)
17.65% Trails of Cold Steel IV Feel at Home
17.65% Sonic Forces Casino Forest
17.65% Super Mario Odyssey Mollusque-Lanceur Battle
17.65% >OBSERVER_ Mirror Me – Observer Who
17.65% Mutazione At Night
17.65% Wandersong Calliope’s House of Fortune
17.65% Telling Lies Intimacy [Nainita Desai & the London Contemporary Orchestra]
17.65% The Long Dark Passing of an Age
17.65% Dandara Once a Beautiful Horizon
16.67% Shadow of the Tomb Raider Lara’s Dream
16.67% Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia Spark+ [Takeharu Ishimoto]
16.67% The Missing: J J Macfield and the Island of Memories The Missing [Yuji Takenouchi]
16.67% GNOSIA This is a lie
16.67% Fe Fjället
16.67% Trails of Cold Steel IV Sensitive Talk
16.67% Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Valravn
16.67% The Gardens Between Are You The Same
12.50% The Sinking City Lost World
12.50% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Blue Fields

Projected Bubble: 42.11%

[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 41 will be active until Tuesday November 8th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 40 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 42 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 41 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like5:

Again, voting for group 41 is open until Tuesday November 8th at 10:00PM Pacific