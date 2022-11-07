Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 40

Group 39 Results!



Spoiler 50.00% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Wayward Daughter 50.00% Streets of Rage 4 Call the Cops 50.00% Style Savvy: Styling Star Radiance (JP) [Kitkit Lu & RamSeeni; Singer: Yuka Hiiragi] 50.00% Dead Cells Prisoner’s Awakening [Yoann Laulan] 43.75% Streets of Rage 4 Chill or Don’t 43.75% Door Kickers: Action Squad On Vacation 43.75% Panzer Paladin Ravenous 43.75% Kentucky Route Zero Ghosts in the Static 37.50% Fire Emblem: Three Houses A Funeral of Flowers (Thunder) 37.50% Cars 3: Driven to Win Florida International Concourse/Speedway 31.25% Umurangi Generation Opal 31.25% Boundless Rolls of String 31.25% Vitamin Connection Miniskirt and Snowy Day 31.25% Catherine: Full Body Silent Sheep 31.25% The Legend of Dark Witch 3: Wisdom and Lunacy Tick Tock Up Rock 31.25% The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (2019) Key Cavern [Level 3 Dungeon] 25.00% Children of Morta We Are The Bergsons [Hamidreza Ansari] 25.00% Genshin Impact Relaxation in Liyue 25.00% Wattam Mysterious Secretary 25.00% Pokémon HOME Main Menu 18.75% 198X Out of the Void: Stage 1-2 18.75% Splatoon 2 Reaching The Surface 2 12.50% The Sinking City Lost World 12.50% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Blue Fields [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 17.65% Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions Come On! 17.65% A Way Out On the Run 17.65% Deliver Us the Moon Pale Blue Dot 17.65% Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Rock It 17.65% Dragon Quest XI Unflinchable Courage (Symphonic) 17.65% Trails of Cold Steel IV Feel at Home 17.65% Sonic Forces Casino Forest 17.65% Super Mario Odyssey Mollusque-Lanceur Battle 17.65% >OBSERVER_ Mirror Me – Observer Who 17.65% Mutazione At Night 17.65% Wandersong Calliope’s House of Fortune 17.65% Telling Lies Intimacy [Nainita Desai & the London Contemporary Orchestra] 17.65% The Long Dark Passing of an Age 17.65% Dandara Once a Beautiful Horizon 16.67% Shadow of the Tomb Raider Lara’s Dream 16.67% Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia Spark+ [Takeharu Ishimoto] 16.67% The Missing: J J Macfield and the Island of Memories The Missing [Yuji Takenouchi] 16.67% GNOSIA This is a lie 16.67% Fe Fjället 16.67% Trails of Cold Steel IV Sensitive Talk 16.67% Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Valravn 16.67% The Gardens Between Are You The Same 12.50% The Sinking City Lost World 12.50% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Blue Fields Projected Bubble: 42.11% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 41 will be active until Tuesday November 8th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 40 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 42 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

