Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 40

Group 39 Results!
|50.00%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood
|Wayward Daughter
|50.00%
|Streets of Rage 4
|Call the Cops
|50.00%
|Style Savvy: Styling Star
|Radiance (JP) [Kitkit Lu & RamSeeni; Singer: Yuka Hiiragi]
|50.00%
|Dead Cells
|Prisoner’s Awakening [Yoann Laulan]
|43.75%
|Streets of Rage 4
|Chill or Don’t
|43.75%
|Door Kickers: Action Squad
|On Vacation
|43.75%
|Panzer Paladin
|Ravenous
|43.75%
|Kentucky Route Zero
|Ghosts in the Static
|37.50%
|Fire Emblem: Three Houses
|A Funeral of Flowers (Thunder)
|37.50%
|Cars 3: Driven to Win
|Florida International Concourse/Speedway
|31.25%
|Umurangi Generation
|Opal
|31.25%
|Boundless
|Rolls of String
|31.25%
|Vitamin Connection
|Miniskirt and Snowy Day
|31.25%
|Catherine: Full Body
|Silent Sheep
|31.25%
|The Legend of Dark Witch 3: Wisdom and Lunacy
|Tick Tock Up Rock
|31.25%
|The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (2019)
|Key Cavern [Level 3 Dungeon]
|25.00%
|Children of Morta
|We Are The Bergsons [Hamidreza Ansari]
|25.00%
|Genshin Impact
|Relaxation in Liyue
|25.00%
|Wattam
|Mysterious Secretary
|25.00%
|Pokémon HOME
|Main Menu
|18.75%
|198X
|Out of the Void: Stage 1-2
|18.75%
|Splatoon 2
|Reaching The Surface 2
|12.50%
|The Sinking City
|Lost World
|12.50%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
|Blue Fields
Newly Eliminated1
|17.65%
|Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions
|Come On!
|17.65%
|A Way Out
|On the Run
|17.65%
|Deliver Us the Moon
|Pale Blue Dot
|17.65%
|Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
|Rock It
|17.65%
|Dragon Quest XI
|Unflinchable Courage (Symphonic)
|17.65%
|Trails of Cold Steel IV
|Feel at Home
|17.65%
|Sonic Forces
|Casino Forest
|17.65%
|Super Mario Odyssey
|Mollusque-Lanceur Battle
|17.65%
|>OBSERVER_
|Mirror Me – Observer Who
|17.65%
|Mutazione
|At Night
|17.65%
|Wandersong
|Calliope’s House of Fortune
|17.65%
|Telling Lies
|Intimacy [Nainita Desai & the London Contemporary Orchestra]
|17.65%
|The Long Dark
|Passing of an Age
|17.65%
|Dandara
|Once a Beautiful Horizon
|16.67%
|Shadow of the Tomb Raider
|Lara’s Dream
|16.67%
|Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia
|Spark+ [Takeharu Ishimoto]
|16.67%
|The Missing: J J Macfield and the Island of Memories
|The Missing [Yuji Takenouchi]
|16.67%
|GNOSIA
|This is a lie
|16.67%
|Fe
|Fjället
|16.67%
|Trails of Cold Steel IV
|Sensitive Talk
|16.67%
|Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
|Valravn
|16.67%
|The Gardens Between
|Are You The Same
|12.50%
|The Sinking City
|Lost World
|12.50%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
|Blue Fields
Projected Bubble: 42.11%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 41 will be active until Tuesday November 8th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 40 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 42 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 41 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like5:
Again, voting for group 41 is open until Tuesday November 8th at 10:00PM Pacific