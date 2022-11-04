Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 40

Group 38 Results!
|70.59%
|NieR:Automata
|Song of the Ancients – Atonement [Keiichi Okabe]
|64.71%
|13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
|-(PHENYLALANINE)- [Mitsuhiro Kaneda]
|58.82%
|OMORI
|Underwater Prom Queens
|58.82%
|Cadence of Hyrule
|Death Mountain (Combat)
|52.94%
|Grandia 2 HD
|FIGHT!! Ver.4 – Final Battle
|52.94%
|Tetris Effect
|Look Up
|47.06%
|Night in the Woods
|The Fort Lucene Mall
|47.06%
|Sonic Time Twisted
|Thunder From Thin Air …for Drifting Dynamo Future
|47.06%
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|ARMS Grand Prix Official Theme Song
|47.06%
|Sonic Mania
|Ruby Delusions (Eggman Boss 1)
|41.18%
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Dance Of Gold
|41.18%
|Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight
|Want to be Close- ATOLS Remix [Shoji Meguro]
|35.29%
|Style Savvy: Styling Star
|Marzipan Sky
|35.29%
|Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
|In the Court of the Ant Queen
|29.41%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2
|Battle In The Skies Above
|29.41%
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|House Building Theme
|23.53%
|Ray’s the Dead
|The Truck Comes A-Rockin’
|23.53%
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Toys on a Tear
|11.76%
|Conarium
|Main Menu Theme
|11.76%
|Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
|Shadowkeep
|11.76%
|Remothered: Broken Porcelain
|Andrea
|11.76%
|Destiny 2
|Battle Stations
|11.76%
|Trails of Cold Steel IV
|Master’s Vertex
|11.76%
|Minit
|Ghost House
Newly Eliminated1
|16.67%
|Pokémon Sword and Shield: The Isle of Armor
|Klara’s Theme
|16.67%
|Bad North
|Waves of Ships
|16.67%
|Draugen
|Come Back to Me
|16.67%
|Final Fantasy VII REMAKE
|A Broken World
|16.67%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2
|After Despair and Hope (Final Boss Theme)
|16.67%
|The Lord of the Rings Online: Battle of the Black Gate
|A Land in Ruin
|16.67%
|Far: Lone Sails
|Night
|15.79%
|Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout
|To the Queen’s Castle
|15.79%
|Mega Man X Legacy Collection
|Troia Base ~ Forwarding
|15.79%
|Rain World
|Quanda
|15.79%
|Final Fantasy VII REMAKE
|Eligor [Masashi Hamauzu]
|15.79%
|A Normal Lost Phone
|Can You Hear Me
|15.79%
|Fire Emblem: Three Houses
|Song of the Nabateans (English)
|15.79%
|Final Fantasy VII REMAKE
|Ghoul [Yasunori Nishiki]
|15.79%
|GNOSIA
|Eyes on You
|15.79%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2
|Greatmaw Rapids
|15.79%
|Below
|Troggs Mounds
|15.79%
|Lumnies Remastered
|MEGURO [Takayuki Nakamura]
|11.76%
|Conarium
|Main Menu Theme
|11.76%
|Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
|Shadowkeep
|11.76%
|Remothered: Broken Porcelain
|Andrea
|11.76%
|Destiny 2
|Battle Stations
|11.76%
|Trails of Cold Steel IV
|Master’s Vertex
|11.76%
|Minit
|Ghost House
Projected Bubble: 42.11%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 40 will be active until Monday November 7th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 39 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 41 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 40 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like5:
Group 51
Group 52
Group 53
Group 54
Group 55
Group 56
Group 57
Group 58
Group 59
Group 60
Group 61
Group 62
Group 63
Group 64
Group 65
Group 66
Group 67
Group 68
Group 69
Group 70
Group 71
Group 72
Group 73
Group 74
Group 75
Group 76
Group 77
Group 78
Group 79
Group 80
Group 81
Group 82
Group 83
Group 84
Group 85
Group 86
Group 87
Group 88
Group 89
Group 90
Group 91
Group 92
Group 93
Group 94
Group 95
Group 96
Group 97
Group 98
Group 99
Group 100
Group 101
Group 102
Group 103
Group 104
Group 105
Group 106
Group 107
Group 108
Group 109
Group 110
Group 111
Group 112
Group 113
Group 114
Group 115
Group 116
Group 117
Group 118
Group 119
Group 120
Group 121
Group 122
Group 123
Again, voting for group 40 is open until Monday November 7th at 10:00PM Pacific