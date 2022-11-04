Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 40

Group 38 Results!



Spoiler 70.59% NieR:Automata Song of the Ancients – Atonement [Keiichi Okabe] 64.71% 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim -(PHENYLALANINE)- [Mitsuhiro Kaneda] 58.82% OMORI Underwater Prom Queens 58.82% Cadence of Hyrule Death Mountain (Combat) 52.94% Grandia 2 HD FIGHT!! Ver.4 – Final Battle 52.94% Tetris Effect Look Up 47.06% Night in the Woods The Fort Lucene Mall 47.06% Sonic Time Twisted Thunder From Thin Air …for Drifting Dynamo Future 47.06% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate ARMS Grand Prix Official Theme Song 47.06% Sonic Mania Ruby Delusions (Eggman Boss 1) 41.18% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Dance Of Gold 41.18% Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight Want to be Close- ATOLS Remix [Shoji Meguro] 35.29% Style Savvy: Styling Star Marzipan Sky 35.29% Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling In the Court of the Ant Queen 29.41% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Battle In The Skies Above 29.41% Red Dead Redemption 2 House Building Theme 23.53% Ray’s the Dead The Truck Comes A-Rockin’ 23.53% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Toys on a Tear 11.76% Conarium Main Menu Theme 11.76% Destiny 2: Shadowkeep Shadowkeep 11.76% Remothered: Broken Porcelain Andrea 11.76% Destiny 2 Battle Stations 11.76% Trails of Cold Steel IV Master’s Vertex 11.76% Minit Ghost House [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 16.67% Pokémon Sword and Shield: The Isle of Armor Klara’s Theme 16.67% Bad North Waves of Ships 16.67% Draugen Come Back to Me 16.67% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE A Broken World 16.67% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 After Despair and Hope (Final Boss Theme) 16.67% The Lord of the Rings Online: Battle of the Black Gate A Land in Ruin 16.67% Far: Lone Sails Night 15.79% Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout To the Queen’s Castle 15.79% Mega Man X Legacy Collection Troia Base ~ Forwarding 15.79% Rain World Quanda 15.79% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE Eligor [Masashi Hamauzu] 15.79% A Normal Lost Phone Can You Hear Me 15.79% Fire Emblem: Three Houses Song of the Nabateans (English) 15.79% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE Ghoul [Yasunori Nishiki] 15.79% GNOSIA Eyes on You 15.79% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Greatmaw Rapids 15.79% Below Troggs Mounds 15.79% Lumnies Remastered MEGURO [Takayuki Nakamura] 11.76% Conarium Main Menu Theme 11.76% Destiny 2: Shadowkeep Shadowkeep 11.76% Remothered: Broken Porcelain Andrea 11.76% Destiny 2 Battle Stations 11.76% Trails of Cold Steel IV Master’s Vertex 11.76% Minit Ghost House Projected Bubble: 42.11% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 40 will be active until Monday November 7th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 39 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 41 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 40 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like :

Again, voting for group 40 is open until Monday November 7th at 10:00PM Pacific

