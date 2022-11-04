The Weekly Shuffle Thread is Back in Business!

Delta 5 – Mind Your Own Business

Hello everybody, and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread, your favorite place to show off your shuffles! The entire business of the Weekly Shuffle Thread is sharing whatever songs show up for you in your shuffles… and business is doing pretty well today! So to celebrate, we’re making our special word of the day BUSINESS!

Share your favorite songs featuring the word “Business” in the title of them! But if you’ve never been the working type, don’t run for the hills! You can post any playlist that you’ve been listening to on shuffle this past week! Happy shuffling, and I’ll see you next time!

