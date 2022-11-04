Job Rants Thread – 11/4/2022 – An Auspicious Start

Hey, all; Happy and Healthy Friday –

Well, we’ve reached the end of the first week of my first jobless week in over a decade. I can’t wait to share with you all the many wonderful and productive ways I’ve been spending this newfound lease on life.

…Is what I’d be saying if I hadn’t been sick as a dog for these last seven days; only just getting over it, now. I don’t know what it is, only that it’s not the big “C.” The best I can figure, maybe it’s my body and mind relaxing at the same time, and whatever they were holding back came in with a vengeance. Whatever the reason, it means that, while I’m sucking down DayQuil, y’all will be doing the heavy lifting, this week. Stay well, your damn selves, and if you haven’t already done so, get your boosters.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and a great weekend. And remember:Whatever your brain might want to happen, it still has to contend with the whims of the rest of your body.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...