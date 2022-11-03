Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 39

Group 37 Results!

Spoiler

78.95% Celeste Confronting Myself
47.37% ZeroRanger The Sea Has Returned
47.37% Hollow Knight Nightmare King
47.37% Trails of Cold Steel IV Still to the Front
42.11% Umurangi Generation Aquamarine
42.11% Wonder Boy and the Dragon’s Trap Desert Zone
42.11% Team Sonic Racing Frozen Junkyard
36.84% Kingdom Hearts III Don’t Think Twice
31.58% Grandia HD Sart Ruins
31.58% Project SEKAI: Colorful Stage! Patchwork Staccato [toa- MORE MORE JUMP! Cover] SEPT 2020
31.58% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Battle! (Elite Four) / Battle! (Solgaleo / Lunala)
31.58% Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales This Is My Time
31.58% Grandia 2 HD Commercial Town Liligue – Apparent Prosperity
26.32% Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Sudden Class Trial Solar EditionV3
26.32% 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim A Brave Gene
26.32% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Giga Rosa
21.05% beatmania IIDX 27 Heroic Verse お菓子の王国 [Snail’s House]
21.05% Trails of Cold Steel III Summer Solstice Festival
21.05% Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia Malediction
21.05% Eastshade Cave on the Shore
15.79% Darkwood Road to Home
15.79% Collar x Malice Madness in the Moonlit Night
10.53% Remothered: Tormented Fathers Lullaby for a Broken Heart
5.26% YIIK: A Postmodern RPG Little Eyes

[collapse]

Newly Eliminated1

Spoiler

15.79% Pokémon Sword and Shield Bede’s Theme
15.79% What Remains of Edith Finch Molly’s Hunger (Monster)
15.79% Trails of Cold Steel IV Ai no Uta
15.79% Wandersong I’m Going With You!
15.79% YIIK: A Postmodern RPG Battle With Uzu
15.79% Mutazione What’s on the Menu, Pt. 1
15.79% Outer Wilds Arrow of Time
15.79% The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince Turning Over a New Page
15.79% Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling Bianca, Queen of all Bees
15.79% AI: The Somnium Files 自戒 -jikAI- [Keisuke Ito]
15.79% Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling Golden Lands
15.79% Indivisible Spiritual Energy
15.79% Lost Ember All That You Are
15.79% Trails of Cold Steel III Forefront City
15.79% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Sands of Amber
15.79% Trails of Cold Steel III Education of Rakshasa
15.79% ICONOCLASTS Nomads (Isilugar Depths)
15.79% Trails of Cold Steel III Between the Cliffsides
15.79% Darkwood Road to Home
15.79% Collar x Malice Madness in the Moonlit Night
15.38% Trails of Cold Steel IV St. Ursula Medical College -Sen Ver.-
15.38% Death end re;Quest Game Over
10.53% Remothered: Tormented Fathers Lullaby for a Broken Heart
5.26% YIIK: A Postmodern RPG Little Eyes

Projected Bubble: 41.18%

[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 39 will be active until Sunday November 6th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 38 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 40 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 39 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like5:

Again, voting for group 39 is open until Sunday November 6th at 10:00PM Pacific