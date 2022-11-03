Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 39

Group 37 Results!



Spoiler 78.95% Celeste Confronting Myself 47.37% ZeroRanger The Sea Has Returned 47.37% Hollow Knight Nightmare King 47.37% Trails of Cold Steel IV Still to the Front 42.11% Umurangi Generation Aquamarine 42.11% Wonder Boy and the Dragon’s Trap Desert Zone 42.11% Team Sonic Racing Frozen Junkyard 36.84% Kingdom Hearts III Don’t Think Twice 31.58% Grandia HD Sart Ruins 31.58% Project SEKAI: Colorful Stage! Patchwork Staccato [toa- MORE MORE JUMP! Cover] SEPT 2020 31.58% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Battle! (Elite Four) / Battle! (Solgaleo / Lunala) 31.58% Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales This Is My Time 31.58% Grandia 2 HD Commercial Town Liligue – Apparent Prosperity 26.32% Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Sudden Class Trial Solar EditionV3 26.32% 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim A Brave Gene 26.32% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Giga Rosa 21.05% beatmania IIDX 27 Heroic Verse お菓子の王国 [Snail’s House] 21.05% Trails of Cold Steel III Summer Solstice Festival 21.05% Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia Malediction 21.05% Eastshade Cave on the Shore 15.79% Darkwood Road to Home 15.79% Collar x Malice Madness in the Moonlit Night 10.53% Remothered: Tormented Fathers Lullaby for a Broken Heart 5.26% YIIK: A Postmodern RPG Little Eyes [collapse]

Spoiler 15.79% Pokémon Sword and Shield Bede’s Theme 15.79% What Remains of Edith Finch Molly’s Hunger (Monster) 15.79% Trails of Cold Steel IV Ai no Uta 15.79% Wandersong I’m Going With You! 15.79% YIIK: A Postmodern RPG Battle With Uzu 15.79% Mutazione What’s on the Menu, Pt. 1 15.79% Outer Wilds Arrow of Time 15.79% The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince Turning Over a New Page 15.79% Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling Bianca, Queen of all Bees 15.79% AI: The Somnium Files 自戒 -jikAI- [Keisuke Ito] 15.79% Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling Golden Lands 15.79% Indivisible Spiritual Energy 15.79% Lost Ember All That You Are 15.79% Trails of Cold Steel III Forefront City 15.79% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Sands of Amber 15.79% Trails of Cold Steel III Education of Rakshasa 15.79% ICONOCLASTS Nomads (Isilugar Depths) 15.79% Trails of Cold Steel III Between the Cliffsides 15.79% Darkwood Road to Home 15.79% Collar x Malice Madness in the Moonlit Night 15.38% Trails of Cold Steel IV St. Ursula Medical College -Sen Ver.- 15.38% Death end re;Quest Game Over 10.53% Remothered: Tormented Fathers Lullaby for a Broken Heart 5.26% YIIK: A Postmodern RPG Little Eyes Projected Bubble: 41.18% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 39 will be active until Sunday November 6th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 38 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 40 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 39 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 39 is open until Sunday November 6th at 10:00PM Pacific

