Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 38

Spoiler 58.82% Tekken 7 Duomo Di Sirio – Round 1 58.82% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Simon Belmont Theme [The Arcade] 58.82% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE J-E-N-O-V-A – Quickening [Arr.Tadayoshi Makino] 52.94% Pokémon Sword and Shield Motostoke 52.94% Into the Breach A.C.I.D. 47.06% Sackboy: A Big Adventure Waltz of the Bubbles 47.06% Mega Man 11 Block Man 47.06% Streets of Rage 4 Ghost Fair 41.18% Afterparty Hades Gonna Hate 41.18% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE Under Cover of Smoke [Arr. Naoyuki Honzawa & Mitsuto Suzuki] 41.18% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Unbreakable (Duality) 41.18% A3! Continuation of the Grand Stay [sasakure.UK; Singers: Tetsuya Kakihara & Satoshi Hino] 41.18% Pyre A Step Closer [Darren Korb] 35.29% Umurangi Generation Fuck Money 23.53% Night in the Woods Angus at Home 23.53% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Starker / Wicked Child 23.53% OMORI Hanging with the Boys 23.53% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Incoming! 17.65% The Long Dark Passing of an Age 17.65% Dandara Once a Beautiful Horizon 11.76% Bendy and the Ink Machine Hellfire Follies 11.76% Detective Pikachu Track 02 11.76% Golf Story CheekyBeak Peak Course 2 [Joel Steudler] 11.76% Manifold Garden Trust Fall [collapse]

Spoiler 15.38% Little Nightmares Six’s Theme Part I 15.38% Draugen Stavkirke 15.00% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Gravity Man Stage 15.00% Bubsy: Paws on Fire! Knit and Run 15.00% Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep -A fragmentary passage- Simple and Clean: Ray of Hope Mix 15.00% CrossCode Vermillion Dungeon 15.00% CrossCode Challenge 1 15.00% Trails of Cold Steel III Pancake on the Way Home from School 15.00% Far Cry 5 We Will Rise Again 15.00% Fire Emblem: Three Houses The Leader’s Path 15.00% Genshin Impact Twilight Serenity (Genshin Impact Main Theme Var.) [Yu-Peng Chen] 15.00% If Found… Things Fall Apart 15.00% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Far East of Eorzea 15.00% Subnautica Into the Unknown 14.29% The Gardens Between Main Theme 14.29% Paratopic Main Theme 14.29% Draugen Den Dag Kjeme Aldri 14.29% Vampyr Blood [Olivier Derivière, Cello: Eric-Maria Couturier] 14.29% Bubsy: Paws on Fire! Bubsy: Paws on Fire! (Title Theme) 12.50% Darkwood Darkwood 11.76% Bendy and the Ink Machine Hellfire Follies 11.76% Detective Pikachu Track 02 11.76% Golf Story CheekyBeak Peak Course 2 [Joel Steudler] 11.76% Manifold Garden Trust Fall Projected Bubble: 41.18% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 38 will be active until Thursday November 3rd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 37 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 39 will start Thursday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 38 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 36 is open until Tuesday November 1st at 10:00PM Pacific

