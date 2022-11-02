Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 38

Group 36 Results!
|58.82%
|Tekken 7
|Duomo Di Sirio – Round 1
|58.82%
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Simon Belmont Theme [The Arcade]
|58.82%
|Final Fantasy VII REMAKE
|J-E-N-O-V-A – Quickening [Arr.Tadayoshi Makino]
|52.94%
|Pokémon Sword and Shield
|Motostoke
|52.94%
|Into the Breach
|A.C.I.D.
|47.06%
|Sackboy: A Big Adventure
|Waltz of the Bubbles
|47.06%
|Mega Man 11
|Block Man
|47.06%
|Streets of Rage 4
|Ghost Fair
|41.18%
|Afterparty
|Hades Gonna Hate
|41.18%
|Final Fantasy VII REMAKE
|Under Cover of Smoke [Arr. Naoyuki Honzawa & Mitsuto Suzuki]
|41.18%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood
|Unbreakable (Duality)
|41.18%
|A3!
|Continuation of the Grand Stay [sasakure.UK; Singers: Tetsuya Kakihara & Satoshi Hino]
|41.18%
|Pyre
|A Step Closer [Darren Korb]
|35.29%
|Umurangi Generation
|Fuck Money
|23.53%
|Night in the Woods
|Angus at Home
|23.53%
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Starker / Wicked Child
|23.53%
|OMORI
|Hanging with the Boys
|23.53%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2
|Incoming!
|17.65%
|The Long Dark
|Passing of an Age
|17.65%
|Dandara
|Once a Beautiful Horizon
|11.76%
Newly Eliminated1
|15.38%
|Little Nightmares
|Six’s Theme Part I
|15.38%
|Draugen
|Stavkirke
|15.00%
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Gravity Man Stage
|15.00%
|Bubsy: Paws on Fire!
|Knit and Run
|15.00%
|Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep -A fragmentary passage-
|Simple and Clean: Ray of Hope Mix
|15.00%
|CrossCode
|Vermillion Dungeon
|15.00%
|CrossCode
|Challenge 1
|15.00%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|Pancake on the Way Home from School
|15.00%
|Far Cry 5
|We Will Rise Again
|15.00%
|Fire Emblem: Three Houses
|The Leader’s Path
|15.00%
|Genshin Impact
|Twilight Serenity (Genshin Impact Main Theme Var.) [Yu-Peng Chen]
|15.00%
|If Found…
|Things Fall Apart
|15.00%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood
|Far East of Eorzea
|15.00%
|Subnautica
|Into the Unknown
|14.29%
|The Gardens Between
|Main Theme
|14.29%
|Paratopic
|Main Theme
|14.29%
|Draugen
|Den Dag Kjeme Aldri
|14.29%
|Vampyr
|Blood [Olivier Derivière, Cello: Eric-Maria Couturier]
|14.29%
|Bubsy: Paws on Fire!
|Bubsy: Paws on Fire! (Title Theme)
|12.50%
|Darkwood
|Darkwood
Projected Bubble: 41.18%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 38 will be active until Thursday November 3rd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 37 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 39 will start Thursday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 38 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like5:
Again, voting for group 36 is open until Tuesday November 1st at 10:00PM Pacific