November 2022 TV Preview – Streaming

Hulu

Fleishman is in Trouble

Fleishman Is In Trouble is the story of recently divorced 41-year-old Toby Fleishman, who dives into the brave new world of app-based dating with the kind of success he never had dating in his youth, before he got married at the tail end of medical school. But just at the start of his first summer of sexual freedom, his ex-wife, Rachel, disappears, leaving him with 11-year-old Hannah and 9-year-old Solly and no hint of where she is or whether she plans to return. As he balances parenting, the return of old friends Libby and Seth, a potential promotion at the hospital that is a long time coming – and all the eligible women that Manhattan has to offer – he realizes that he’ll never be able to figure out what happened to Rachel until he can finally face what happened to their marriage in the first place.

Starring: Jesse Eisenberg, Claire Danes, Lizzy Caplan, Adam Brody, Meara Mahoney Gross, Maxim Swinton

Premieres November 17th

Welcome to Chippendales

A sprawling true-crime saga, Welcome to Chippendales tells the outrageous story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world’s greatest male-stripping empire – and let nothing stand in his way in the process.

Starring: Kumail Nanjiani, Murray Bartlett, Juliette Lewis, Annaleigh Ashford, Quentin Plair, Robin de Jesús, Andrew Rannells, Spencer Boldman, Dan Stevens, Nicola Peltz

Premieres November 22nd

Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne

On this immersive journey, Cara Delevingne puts her mind and body on the line in search of answers regarding human sexuality, its joys, mysteries, and constantly changing nature. In every episode, she shares her own personal experiences. Uniquely unfiltered and authentic, there’s no limit on how far Cara’s willing to go to explore what makes us all human.

Premieres November 29th

Disney+

Zootopia+

Go back to the fast-paced mammal metropolis of Zootopia with Zootopia+, a new short-form series.

Premieres November 9th

The Tatami Time Machine Blues

It is August 12th. After the remote control to his boarding house’s only air conditioning unit is inadvertently destroyed by spilled cola, “I” devises a plan to return to yesterday in a time machine to recover the remote before it breaks. However, his prankster friend Ozu cannot resist playing with past events, even if it means bringing the universe to the brink of destruction. Now “I” finds himself racing through time to avoid disaster.

Premieres November 9th

Save Our Squad with David Beckham

David Beckham is coming home. A career that has taken him to the summit of world football, is now heading back to its source: East London. This is where David’s footballing journey began – in the Echo Premier League. In Save Our Squad, David Beckham is joining up with Westward Boys, an under 14’s grassroots side from East London who are in desperate need of help. Westward have not won a game all season, and the threat of being relegated looms large. David is going to have to draw on all of his years of experience in the game if he’s going to stand a chance of saving them from relegation. From heroics to heartbreak, failure to redemption, the experiences that Westward Boys, their coaches and their families will go through over the course of the season, are ones they’ll never forget.

Premieres November 9th

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth

What if you could combat aging and discover the full potential of the human body? Global movie star Chris Hemsworth explores this revolutionary idea in the new National Geographic original series “Limitless with Chris Hemsworth,” created by Darren Aronofsky and hailing from his production company Protozoa and Jane Root’s Nutopia. New scientific research is shattering conventional wisdom about the human body and offering fascinating insights into how we can all unlock our body’s superpowers to fight illness, perform better and even reverse the aging process. This science is put to the test by Hemsworth, who, despite being in peak superhero condition, is on a personal mission to learn how to extend our health, strength and intellect further into our later years. Undergoing a series of epic trials and extraordinary challenges in order to understand the limits of the human body, he’ll learn firsthand how we can live better for longer by discovering ways to regenerate damage, maximize strength, build resilience, supercharge memory and confront mortality.

Premieres November 16th

The Santa Clauses

Scott Calvin is back! After being Santa Claus for nearly thirty years, he’s as jolly as ever. But as Christmas declines in popularity, so does his Santa magic. Scott struggles to keep up with the demands of the job, as well as being there for his family. Upon discovering there is a way to retire from his post, Scott considers stepping down as Santa Claus and finding a worthy successor so that he can become a better father and husband.

Starring: Tim Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell, Kal Penn, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, Austin Kane, Rupali Redd, Devin Bright, Matilda Lawler

Premieres November 16th

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

In the The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, the Guardians, who are on a mission to make Christmas unforgettable for Quill, head to Earth in search of the perfect present.

Starring: Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Sean Gunn, The Old 97’s, Michael Rooker, Kevin Bacon

Premieres November 25th

The Hip-Hop Nutcracker

Run-D.M.C.’s Rev Run brings us along for a hip-hop reimagining of The Nutcracker ballet set in New York City. It’s the night of the annual New Year’s Eve block party and Maria-Clara’s mom and pop aren’t getting along … and it’s bringing her down. Maria-Clara embarks on a holiday adventure to bring her parents back together, finding help along the way from the magical toymaker, Drosselmeyer, and the Nutcracker whom she brings to life. Maria-Clara’s journey takes her from the streets of New York to fantasy worlds where she battles with mice and toy soldiers, and back in time to the Land of Sweets in order to find the key to unlock her holiday wish. Will it be enough to rekindle her parents’ lost love before the clock strikes midnight? The special features best-in-class dancers Mikhail Baryshnikov, Tiler Peck, KidaTheGreat AKA Kida Burns, the Jabbawockeez as magical snowflakes, and more.

Starring: Caché Melvin, Allison Holker Boss, Stephen “tWitch’ Boss, Comfort Fedoke, Du-Shant “Fik-shun” Stegall, Viktor White, BDash, Kevin “Konkrete” Davis”

Premieres November 25th

Willow

The story began with an aspiring magician from a Nelwyn village and an infant girl destined to unite the realms, who together helped destroy an evil queen and banish the forces of darkness. Now, in a magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures flourish, the adventure continues, as an unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world.

Starring: Warwick Davis, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Ellie Bamber, Tony Revolori, Amar Chadha Patel, Dempsey Bryk

Premieres November 30th

Amazon Prime

The English

The English is an epic chase Western, from award-winning writer and director Hugo Blick. The series takes the core themes of identity and revenge to tell a uniquely compelling parable on race, power, and love. An aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke, and a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout, Eli Whipp, come together in 1890 middle America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood. Both of them have a clear sense of their destiny, but neither is aware that it is rooted in a shared past. They must face increasingly terrifying obstacles that will test them to their limits, physically and psychologically. But as each obstacle is overcome, it draws them closer to their ultimate destination—the new town of Hoxem, Wyoming. It is here, after an investigation by the local sheriff Robert Marshall and young widow Martha Myers into a series of bizarre and macabre unsolved murders, that the full extent of their intertwined history will be truly understood, and they will come face-to-face with the future they must live.

Starring: Emily Blunt, Chaske Spencer, Valerie Pachner, Stephen Rea, Rafe Spall, Tom Hughes, Toby Jones, Ciarán Hinds

Premieres November 11th

Mammals

Mammals follows the story of Jamie, a Michelin star chef whose world implodes when he discovers shocking secrets about his pregnant wife, Amandine. Jamie finds himself hunting for answers with the help of his brother-in-law Jeff. Through this hunt, the cracks in Jeff’s marriage to Jamie’s sister Lue also widen. Jeff attempts to get through to Lue, but this only makes Lue descend deeper into a secret fantasy world. Meanwhile, after a tragic loss, Amandine delves into her passion for violin but finds solace from an unlikely source.

Starring: James Corden, Melia Kreilling, Colin Morgan, Sally Hawkins

Premieres November 11th

Apple TV+

Slumberkins

Embark on adventures with Bigfoot, Unicorn, Sloth, Yak and Fox as they explore a world of feelings in this Jim Henson Company mixed media puppet/2D animation series that empowers the emotional wellness of children through supportive storytelling. Based on the leading children’s emotional learning brand Slumberkins, the series brings to life characters from the beloved books while empowering the emotional wellness of children through supportive storytelling. Embark on adventures with Bigfoot, Unicorn, Sloth, Yak and Fox as they explore a world of feelings.

Premieres November 4th

Circuit Breakers

In this sci-fi anthology series, curiosity leads to chaos when students in the near future experience mysterious events.

Starring: Callan Farris, Nathaniel Buescher, Veda Cienfuegos, Cole Keriazakos, Maz Jobrani, Cale Ferrin, Quincy Kirkwood, Arielle Halili, Gavin MacIver-Wright, Khiyla Aynne, Maya McNair

Premieres November 11th

Interrupting Chicken

This animated preschool series based on the 2011 Caldecott Honor-winning book series written and illustrated by David Ezra Stein, Interrupting Chicken introduces children to the joy of creative writing — starting with a young little chicken named Piper who has a habit of interrupting storytime! Every time Piper hears a story, she can’t help but jump in, ask questions and let her imagination run wild as she tries to fill in details, guess what happens next or insert herself in the middle of the action to help save the day.

Starring: Sterling K. Brown

Premieres November 18th

Echo 3

Echo 3 is an action-packed thriller set in South America that follows Amber Chesborough, a brilliant young scientist who is the emotional heart of a small American family. When Amber goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border, her brother, Bambi, and her husband, Prince – two men with deep military experience and complicated pasts – struggle to find her in a layered personal drama, set against the explosive backdrop of a secret war.

Starring: Luke Evans, Michiel Huisman, Jessica Ann Collins, James Udom, Maria Del Rosario, Alejandro Furth, Juan Pablo Raba, Bradley Whitford

Premieres November 23rd

HBO Max

Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty

This three-part docuseries explores the legacy of the Murdaugh family, whose decades of powerful influence over the legal system in the South Carolina lowcountry unravel amid accusations of fraud, deception, and murder.

Premieres October 18th

Premieres November 3rd

The Big Brunch

Centering around one of the most versatile, yet underrated, dining experiences, The Big Brunch celebrates inspiring and undiscovered culinary voices from every corner of the country. This eight-episode cooking competition series gives ten talented chefs the opportunity to share their stories and business dreams while vying for a life altering $300,000 cash prize.

Starring: Dan Levy, Sohla El-Waylly, Will Guidara

Premieres November 10th

Peacock

The Calling

The Calling tells the story of NYPD Detective Avraham Avraham, whose belief in mankind is his superpower when it comes to uncovering the truth. Guided by a deep sense of spirituality and religious principles, Avraham is left to question his own humanity when a seemingly routine investigation turns upside down.

Premieres November 10th

Leopard Skin

Fleeing a botched diamond heist, a criminal gang seeks shelter in the remote paradise of Playa Perdida, Mexico in the beachside estate of two women, Alba and Batty. Dark and humorous complications arise when they are joined by two dinner guests (TV producer Max and his flighty girlfriend Maru) and Alba’s former housekeeper as they all are soon taken hostage. Murderous secrets, coldhearted betrayals, and shocking desires bubble to the surface as everyone awaits their fate.

Starring: Carla Gugino, Amelia Eve, Gentry White, Philip Winchester, Margot Bingham, Gaite Jansen, Nora Arnezeder, Ana de la Reguera

Premieres November 17th

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin

Bumper Allen moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin.

Starring: Adam Devine, Flula Borg, Jameela Jamil, Lera Abova, Sarah Hyland

Premieres November 23rd

Irreverent

A criminal mediator from Chicago is forced to flee his life and everything he knows and hide out in a small Australian reef community in Far North Queensland posing as the new church Reverend. “Reverend Mackenzie Boyd” (not his real name) has made a mess so bad he can never go home, but he’s going to need all his considerable street smarts to pull off posing as clergy – something he doesn’t know the first thing about. If he slips up, he’s dead and, after a lifetime of crime, doing good works is not something that comes naturally. But “Mack” finds himself in a small beach town, with no phone or internet, amongst a community that is filled with people desperate for connection and crying out for leader. What at first seems like a perfect hiding place from the Chicago mob quickly becomes Mack’s home. But as he reluctantly settles into his new life, Chicago commences the hunt. The only way he will be able to stay off their radar will be to maintain the illusion that he is a Reverend. To do that though, Mack will have to appear to care. Trouble for Mack is, after all that pretending, it may just become a little bit real.

Starring: Colin Donnell, PJ Byrne, Kylie Bracknell, Briallen Clarke, Tegan Stimson, Ed Oxenbould, Wayne Blair, Russell Dykstra, Calen Tassone, Jason Wilder

Premieres November 30th

Paramount+

Transformers: Earthspark

The series introduces a new generation of Transformers robots called Terrans – the first Transformers robots to be born on Earth – and together with the humans who welcome them in and care for them, they’ll redefine what it means to be a family.

Premieres November 11th

Tulsa King

Tulsa King follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi, just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a “crew” from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.

Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will, A.C. Peterson, Garrett Hedlund

Premieres November 13th

Criminal Minds: Evolution

In Criminal Minds: Evolution, the FBI’s elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time.

Starring: Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, Paget Brewster, Zach Gilford

Premieres November 24th

Netflix

Blockbuster

Timmy Yoon is an analog dreamer in a 5G world. He’s spent his entire adult life dedicated to his first love, movies – a passion that’s kept him at his first and only job, managing his hometown Blockbuster Video. Then Timmy is alarmed to learn that his store is officially the last Blockbuster in America. He now has no choice but to take action to stay open and keep his friends employed. Timmy and his staff quickly come to realize that being home to the last Blockbuster might actually be exactly what their community needs to rekindle the human connections they lost to the digital age. It also unexpectedly reunites him with his long-time crush Eliza, who’s recently come back to work for him. Will this battle to preserve the past be the push Timmy needs to step into the present? His employees can only hope so.

Starring: Randall Park, Melissa Fumero, Tyler Alvarez, Madeleine Arthur, Olga Merediz, JB Smoove, Kamaia Fairburn

Premieres November 3rd

Killer Sally

Interviews with friends, family and Sally McNeil herself chart a bodybuilding couple’s rocky marriage — and its shocking end in a Valentine’s Day murder.

Premieres November 3rd

Buying Beverly Hills

Buying Beverly Hills is a new real estate occu-soap following the agents and clients within Mauricio Umansky’s The Agency in Beverly Hills, California. Mauricio, his daughters Farrah and Alexia, and the talented group of agents highlight the high stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles.

Premieres November 4th

The Fabulous

Four best friends chase their dreams alongside fashion’s elite while juggling demanding jobs, romantic dilemmas and wild nights on the town.

Starring: Choi Min-ho, Chae Soo-bin

Premieres November 4th

Lookism

A high school student awakes one morning to discover that he now has a handsome face and perfect body…

Premieres November 4th

Teletubbies

TV icons Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po are back! Now their wonder-filled adventures are narrated by Tituss Burgess.

Premieres November 14th

Call My Agent

Agents at a talent management firm tackle strong personalities and office politics while keeping their celebrity clients happy and helping them shine.

Starring: Lee Seo-jin, Kwak Sun-young, Seo Hyun-woo and Joo Hyun-young

Premieres November 16th

1899

The series follows the mysterious circumstances around the voyage of an immigrant ship from Europe to New York. The passengers, all of different backgrounds and nationalities, are united by their hopes and dreams for a new century and their future abroad. When they discover a second ship adrift on the open sea that had gone missing for months, their journey takes an unexpected turn. What they find on board will turn their passage to the promised land into a nightmare-like riddle, connecting each of the passenger’s pasts through a web of secrets.

Starring: Alexandre Willaume, Andreas Pietschmann, Aneurin Barnard, Anton Lasser, Clara Rosager, Emily Beecham, Fflyn Edwards, Gabby Wong, Isabella Wei, Jonas Bloquet, José Pimentão, Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, Maciej Musial, Maria Erwolter, Mathilde Ollivier, Miguel Bernardeau, Rosalie Craig, Yann Gael

Premieres November 17th

Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?

The year was 1996, and the cola wars were raging. Pepsi needed something huge to compete with Coke so they rolled out their biggest campaign ever: “Pepsi Stuff” It featured a soon-to-be infamous commercial that claimed for 7,000,000 Pepsi points you could win a Harrier Jet (one of the most advanced military jets of the time). Pepsi execs assumed the astronomical “price” of the military plane was set high enough to indicate it was a joke, but ambitious & cunning college student John Leonard saw it as a challenge. Enlisting the help (and funding) of mountaineering buddy Todd Hoffman, the 21-year old hashed out a plan to score the grandest prize of all. What ensues is an outrageous goose chase for the infamous Harrier Jet and a legal battle with Pepsi that changed advertising forever.

Premieres November 17th

Wednesday

The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago – all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

Starring: Jenna Ortega, Gwendoline Christie, Jamie McShane, Percy Hynes White, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Naomi J Ogawa, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Riki Lindhome, Christina Ricci, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, Fred Armisen

Premieres November 23rd

First Love

First Love follows a young couple who meet their first love in the late 1990’s, grow up in the 2000’s, and ultimately lead up to the present day as they discover what had made their relationship unforgettable despite the twenty-something years that have passed. Hikari Mitsushima and Takeru Satoh are attached to co-star. Mitsushima, who is acclaimed for her subtle yet bold performances, will play Yae Noguchi, an aspiring flight attendant who finds out that fate has other plans for her when she is struck by a tragic accident in the midst of realizing her dreams. Satoh, who has demonstrated tremendous range in performances ranging from action to romance, will play the earnest Harumichi Namiki, who was at one time a pilot for the self-defense forces, but no longer pursuing that career path.

Starring: Hikari Mitsushima, Takeru Satoh, Kaho, Minami, Akiyoshi Nakao, Araki Towa, Aoi Yamada, Osamu Mukai, Arata Iura, Kyoko Koizumi.

Premieres November 24th

Snack vs. Chef

This new food competition sees 12 chefs go head-to-head in the ultimate snack showdown. Not only must they recreate some of the world’s most iconic snacks, they’ll also be challenged to invent their own original snacks inspired by beloved classics. Only one will prevail and claim the $50,000 prize.

Starring: Megan Stalter, Hari Kondabolu

Premieres November 30th

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...