AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming: Light of Xaryxis, Part 2

Escape from Eberron

After an overnight in the jungle, my throat was badly in need of a little medicinal alcohol, so we headed for the dockside tavern just as soon as we rolled back into town. That ship’s captain, Elaina Sartell, was there, arguing with some mechanical fix-it type. When I mentioned to her what we saw in the jungle – the big crystal tendril, or whatever it was – she beat a hasty retreat. Well, friends, that made me awfully curious, so Ximon and I followed her back to the ship, where we were able to overhear that she was talking with someone about leaving soon. Perhaps she just hates crystal tendrils, I thought at the time, but of course now I know what we faced in the forest was just the tip of the tendrilberg.

Anyway, we went back to the bar and Ximon whipped us up a reasonably tasty helping of surf and/or turf in the kitchen while I did some sketching. I made a good one of Okassath as he told me a little about his mark of finding, and that he was searching for his missing sister. I think I captured a certain mournful wistfulness very well. I might work this one into a full painting when I’ve got the time.

The next day, Captain Sartell invited us to lunch and told us she had a job for us. As it was just about this time that someone spotted our previous employer pulling out of harbor and sailing away, without bothering to settle up with our pay, we were all suddenly available. And that’s when the tremors started.

More crystal tendrils started erupting from the ground. Right in the middle of town this time! Elaina ran for the docks and we followed, weaving through panicked crowds and falling debris. Our new employer’s ship was right in the middle of being commandeered by an ugly gang of would-be boatjackers… but fortunately for her, she hired us right in the nick of time.

Ximon wove a hypnotic pattern that stunned most of the small fry while I rushed to where their leader was struggling with Elaina on the dock, flashing her a brilliant smile before joining the battle. (I do love coming to the rescue of a damsel in distress!) Kass, Tekeli-li, and Geenie provided fire support from the quay, lighting up the air with arrows and bolts of energy, while Ximon tumbled into the fray at my side. (I don’t hate a good back-to-back battle with a handsome flame-haired chef, either.)

It was about then that I saw what looked like a miniature sun arc over my left shoulder and detonate against the surface of the water in a suitably dramatic sunset that incinerated the small-timers and a lock of the dock, set the ship rocking, and gave us all a good steam-clean. It was that strange little blob, An, lobbing a fireball. Remind me not to get on its bad side!

We crowded onto the ship, along with a lot of the actual crowd, and Elaina gave the order to set sail. Soon, I was watching the dock retreating beneath me. That’s right, beneath me – for even though it didn’t look it, we had boarded a skyship! At the helm was a strange creature that looked a bit like a giant jellyfish. I’d never seen one before, but I didn’t think much of it at the moment – Eberron is full of strange and unique creatures, Yours Truly included. Now, though, I wonder…

We continued gaining altitude, up, up, up, to a frankly ridiculous height, much higher than any skyship I’ve ever ridden on. So high that the world began to curve away beneath us, and we could see a vast ring of tendrils sprouting from the crust, girdling the globe, as if reaching for the Ring of Siberys – which we were headed towards! I must admit, I always thought of it as part of the sky, not… not a thing you could actually reach. When I was younger I think I just about might have dived right off the deck to get at some of those mammoth dragonshards.

It was then we came under attack, somehow, because apparently even the sky over Xen’drik wants to kill you. First we were pelted by some kind of bizarre living magic missiles, then a rolling wave of thunder began pursuing us, requiring some quick work with the ship’s ballista – Ximon heated up a metal bolt and we sent it into the thundercloud, puncturing it in a very satisfying way, though we had to finish it off on the deck.

And then we were out of the ring, beyond the ring, and in some strange new outside area Elaina called “wild space.” A school of colorful fish swam by, as if all of Eberron was simply suspended in some endless sea.

I looked back down at Eberron, still writhing with tendrils that must have been the size of countries. I hoped the kids were all right. I haven’t really kept up with their lives the way I should have over the years, but I don’t think any of them lived on the equator. I try not to think about them too much – they really don’t need me complicating their lives – but once in a while I do worry, just a little…

I turned back to the strange new sky. There was nothing I could do for them from here, anyway, and here was a brand new adventure. I couldn’t let it go to waste, now could I?

