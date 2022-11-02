Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Nov. 2

Please welcome the players for day three of the 2022 ToC:

Margaret Shelton, a homemaker, whose accent is legit from Mississippi;

Tyler Rhode, a director at a start-up, is not having a “Hamilton”-themed wedding; and

Brian Chang, an attorney, goes into his concerts directly from rehearsal.

Jeopardy!

HISTORIC NAMES // TEAM OF THE MLB HALL OF FAMERS // YOU LEFT ME // 5,5 // BAROQUE // THE LAW

DD1 – $800 – BAROQUE – Like Caravaggio, Artemisia Gentileschi painted this biblical woman “Beheading Holofernes” (With a score of $0, Brian wagered $1,000 and missed.)

Scores at first break: Brian -$1,000, Tyler $3,400, Margaret $5,200

Scores going into DJ: Brian -$1,000, Tyler $5,400, Margaret $5,400.

Double Jeopardy!

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC 100 CITIES, 5,000 IDEAS // HEALTH & MEDICINE // SIMON SAYS // CHILD ACTORS // NOVEL NURSES // ANAGRAMS OF EACH OTHER

DD2 – $2,000 – ANAGRAMS OF EACH OTHER – A quantity that has both magnitude & direction, & describing secret operations (On the fist clue of DJ, Brian moved into the plus column at $1,000 by adding $2,000.)

DD3 (video) – $800 – NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC 100 CITIES, 5,000 IDEAS – You get a good look at this city from a gondola, as it climbs the former Ericsson Globe, now renamed Avicii Arena (With only smaller-value clues remaining, Tyler added $4,000 to his score of $12,600 to tie Margaret at $16,600.)

Margaret built a lead by running a literature category in DJ, then Tyler found DD3 and tied it up, and the score remained tied going into FJ with Tyler and Margaret both at $17,400. In third place was Brian at $4,200.

Final Jeopardy!

PHRASES IN AMERICAN HISTORY – Andrew Johnson vetoed a bill that gave reparations to formerly enslaved people, hence this phrase for an unfulfilled promise

Tyler and Margaret were correct on FJ, but Margaret only bet $7,000 while Tyler wagered it all to advance with $34,800.

Odds and Ends

Pop culture problems: No one could name the Rick Nielsen-Robin Zander band Cheap Trick, or the series starring Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”.

DD wagering strategy: Tyler was left with a dilemma when he found DD3 late in the round. He could have taken clear command with a large wager, but risked being eliminated with a miss. By betting $4,000, he increased his chances of staying alive with a miss, but risked not being able to carry the lead into FJ.

FJ wagering strategy: FJ wagering strategy: The logic behind Margaret’s wager is that if she assumes Tyler will bet it all, then in order to win if she were to do the same, she’d have to be correct on FJ and win the tiebreaker clue if Tyler was also correct. With the bet she made, she simply wins if Tyler misses, so only one thing has to go her way, rather than potentially two things if she bet it all.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who is Judith? DD2 – What are vector and covert? DD3 – What is Stockholm? FJ – What is 40 acres and a mule?

