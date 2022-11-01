Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 37

Group 35 Results!



Spoiler 52.63% Cuphead Railroad Wrath 47.37% Gris Gris Pt. 1 47.37% Crystar 0 42.11% Door Kickers: Action Squad Training Day (Montage) 42.11% Final Fantasy Record Keeper Sight of Spira (FFX) [Koto & Flute Version] 42.11% No Straight Roads vs. SAYU 36.84% Lumnies Remastered URBANIZATION [Takayuki Nakamura] 36.84% Collar x Malice Lunch Time 36.84% Trüberbrook Transdimensional Homesick Blues [Sebastian Nagel & Albrecht Schrader] 36.84% Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna ~ The Golden Country Four Limbed Titan 31.58% Celeste In Stasis 31.58% Dead Cells Time for Your Medicine [Yoann Laulan] 31.58% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Torigoth – Day 26.32% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Tiger! Tiger! B 21.05% Fe Fe 21.05% YIIK: A Postmodern RPG Trance Battle 21.05% Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling The One Left Behind (Leif’s Theme) 21.05% Wangan Midnight Maximum Tune 6 Move On 15.79% Trails of Cold Steel III Forefront City 15.79% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Sands of Amber 15.79% Trails of Cold Steel III Education of Rakshasa 15.79% ICONOCLASTS Nomads (Isilugar Depths) 15.79% Trails of Cold Steel III Between the Cliffsides 5.26% >OBSERVER_ Altered Brain [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 12.50% Mutazione On an Island 12.50% Trails of Cold Steel IV Unlikely Combination 12.50% Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption Chamber Luce 12.50% Pokémon Sword and Shield Team Yell Appears! 12.50% Darkwood Untitled 12.50% The Pillars of the Earth He That Committeth Sin 11.76% Trails of Cold Steel III Temporary Speculation 11.76% Mutazione Day Two Suite 11.76% Team Sonic Racing Team Ultimate: Silver 11.76% Little Nightmares Six’s Theme Part II 11.76% Team Sonic Racing Green Light Ride 11.76% Bubsy: Paws on Fire! Catography #1: The Village 11.76% Far: Lone Sails First Glimpse 11.76% Team Sonic Racing Team Ultimate: Zavok 11.76% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Main Theme – Banjo-Kazooie 11.76% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Lament Of Innocence 11.11% YIIK: A Postmodern RPG Factory Hotel 11.11% GNOSIA Voting 11.11% Deliver Us the Moon Cenotaph 11.11% Ghost of Tsushima The Way of the Ghost (Main Theme) 11.11% OMORI Lost Library 11.11% Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Pinstripe Potoroo 11.11% Trails of Cold Steel IV Bonds -Relations- 5.26% >OBSERVER_ Altered Brain Projected Bubble: 41.18% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 37 will be active until Wednesday November 2nd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 36 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 38 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 37 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like :

Again, voting for group 36 is open until Tuesday November 1st at 10:00PM Pacific

