Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 37

Group 35 Results!

52.63% Cuphead Railroad Wrath
47.37% Gris Gris Pt. 1
47.37% Crystar 0
42.11% Door Kickers: Action Squad Training Day (Montage)
42.11% Final Fantasy Record Keeper Sight of Spira (FFX) [Koto & Flute Version]
42.11% No Straight Roads vs. SAYU
36.84% Lumnies Remastered URBANIZATION [Takayuki Nakamura]
36.84% Collar x Malice Lunch Time
36.84% Trüberbrook Transdimensional Homesick Blues [Sebastian Nagel & Albrecht Schrader]
36.84% Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna ~ The Golden Country Four Limbed Titan
31.58% Celeste In Stasis
31.58% Dead Cells Time for Your Medicine [Yoann Laulan]
31.58% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Torigoth – Day
26.32% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Tiger! Tiger! B
21.05% Fe Fe
21.05% YIIK: A Postmodern RPG Trance Battle
21.05% Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling The One Left Behind (Leif’s Theme)
21.05% Wangan Midnight Maximum Tune 6 Move On
15.79% Trails of Cold Steel III Forefront City
15.79% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Sands of Amber
15.79% Trails of Cold Steel III Education of Rakshasa
15.79% ICONOCLASTS Nomads (Isilugar Depths)
15.79% Trails of Cold Steel III Between the Cliffsides
5.26% >OBSERVER_ Altered Brain

Newly Eliminated1

12.50% Mutazione On an Island
12.50% Trails of Cold Steel IV Unlikely Combination
12.50% Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption Chamber Luce
12.50% Pokémon Sword and Shield Team Yell Appears!
12.50% Darkwood Untitled
12.50% The Pillars of the Earth He That Committeth Sin
11.76% Trails of Cold Steel III Temporary Speculation
11.76% Mutazione Day Two Suite
11.76% Team Sonic Racing Team Ultimate: Silver
11.76% Little Nightmares Six’s Theme Part II
11.76% Team Sonic Racing Green Light Ride
11.76% Bubsy: Paws on Fire! Catography #1: The Village
11.76% Far: Lone Sails First Glimpse
11.76% Team Sonic Racing Team Ultimate: Zavok
11.76% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Main Theme – Banjo-Kazooie
11.76% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Lament Of Innocence
11.11% YIIK: A Postmodern RPG Factory Hotel
11.11% GNOSIA Voting
11.11% Deliver Us the Moon Cenotaph
11.11% Ghost of Tsushima The Way of the Ghost (Main Theme)
11.11% OMORI Lost Library
11.11% Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Pinstripe Potoroo
11.11% Trails of Cold Steel IV Bonds -Relations-
5.26% >OBSERVER_ Altered Brain

Projected Bubble: 41.18%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.

We'll be "feathering" groups; voting on group 37 will be active until Wednesday November 2nd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 36 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 38 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don't just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 37 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 36 is open until Tuesday November 1st at 10:00PM Pacific