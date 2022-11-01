November 2022 TV Preview – Network & Cable

NBC

Lopez vs. Lopez

This hilarious and heartwarming comedy tells the story of a working-class, old-school Latino father who moves in with his modern Gen Z daughter as they rebuild their dysfunctional relationship one argument at a time. It’s old vs new, father vs daughter, Lopez vs Lopez.

Starring: George Lopez, Mayan Lopez, Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez, Matt Shively, Al Madrigal

Premieres November 4th

CBS

Pickled

As the New York Times states, “pickleball is ready for primetime.” The buzziest new sport in a generation is a classic American cocktail – mix one part tennis, a splash of badminton, muddle in some ping pong, toss a couple of ibuprofens in there just in case, and add a heaping scoop of passion. Shake vigorously, then pour yourself a tall glass of FUN. In the special, Pickled will curate the best all-star competitive teams to play against each other in the name of charity, and ultimately vie for the coveted totem of excellence: the Golden Gherkin.

Starring: Stephen Colbert, Jimmie Allen, Murray Bartlett, Dierks Bentley, Jaime Camil, Will Ferrell, Max Greenfield, Luis Guzman, Phil Keoghan, Daniel Dae Kim, Sugar Ray Leonard, Tig Notaro, June Diane Raphael, Kelly Rowland, Paul Scheer, Aisha Tyler, Emma Watson

Premieres November 17th

BBC America

Mood

Sasha wants to be a major recording artist, but right now she’s a bedroom artist, spending her days smoking weed and stalking her ex-boyfriend (Jordan Duvigneau, My Mum Tracy Beaker) on Instagram, and avoiding her mum, her stepdad and sister Megan. When she is kicked out of her family home, Sasha is forced to fend for herself, sofa-surfing with local dealer Saleem, until she moves in with party girl Carly, who introduces her to the exciting world of social media influencing. But as the gap between her online presence and her dream of being a singer continues to grow, Sasha finds herself struggling to escape a world that is more complex and darker than she could have imagined.

Starring: Nicôle Lecky, Jordan Duvigneau, Jessica Hynes, Paul Kaye, Mia Jenkins, Mohammad Dalmar, Lara Peake

Premieres November 6th

Bravo

Below Deck Adventure

We’ve traveled the world with the Below Deck franchise… and this November we’re setting sail to Norway for a whole new adventure on the high seas, literally, when Below Deck Adventure premieres. And, of course, the series includes lots of action, crew hookups. injuries, fire, a cameo from one of the Real Housewives, and a new Captain and crew to take us on a tour around Norway.

Premieres November 1st

Southern Hospitality

The series follows Southern Charm resident boss-lady Leva Bonaparte as she manages Charleston’s very own “it” crowd, otherwise known as her larger-than-life staff at Republic Garden & Lounge. Leva and husband Lamar own four restaurants along the city’s famous King Street, but Republic is the crown jewel of their kingdom.

Premieres November 28th

Nickelodeon

The Really Loud House

Welcome to the Loud House! The Really Loud House! Home to Lori, Leni, Luna, Luan, Lynn, Lucy, Lana, Lola, Lisa, Lily, and of course, Lincoln Loud! Five older sisters, five younger sisters, and smack-dab in the middle, one brother – that’s Lincoln. Eleven siblings sharing everything, including their one bathroom? Yeah, he’s gotta do what he can to survive. From unwanted makeovers to exploding science experiments to the battle for the perfect seat on a family road trip, there’s no problem too large — or bedroom too small — for Lincoln! Despite all the chaos, he wouldn’t have it any other way. Lincoln’s secret to surviving in the Loud House? Always have a plan. With a little help from his best friend Clyde, Lincoln can handle anything his sisters (or parents, or even grouchy neighbor Mr. Grouse) can throw at him.

Premieres November 3rd

Fuse

Upcycle Nation

Upcycle Nation features aspiring designers and upcyclers from around the country who compete to transform everyday items into fashion-forward streetwear.

Starring: Karrueche Tran, Jérôme LaMaar, Peder Cho

Premieres November 2nd

HGTV

Rehab Lake House Rescue

Nicole Curtis is back and ready to finish the epic renovation of a historic lake cottage she started nearly a decade ago. She takes restoration to new heights as she lifts and expands her way to turning the tiny home into the grandest house on the lake.

Premieres November 3rd

TCM

Musical Matinee

“I have a song in my head from the moment I wake up until I go to bed at night,” said Dave Karger, TCM Host of Musical Matinee. “Movies and music are my two passions, and they have always been intertwined to me. If we can give everyone a dose of music to start off their weekend, that’s a good thing!”

The selections for Musical Matinees in November represent a range of films where music plays an important part in the storytelling:

Nov. 5 – An American in Paris (1951): Ranked number 9 on AFI’s list of Greatest Movie Musicals, this film, inspired by a Gershwin composition, went on to inspire a Broadway musical

Nov. 12 – 42 nd Street (1933): The definitive backstage musical, this pre-code film was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture at the 6 th Academy Awards and was selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the United States National Film Registry

Street (1933): The definitive backstage musical, this pre-code film was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture at the 6 Academy Awards and was selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the United States National Film Registry Nov. 19 – See You In My Dreams (1951): This musical is a biography of Great American Songbook lyricist Gus Kahn, starring Doris Day and Danny Thomas

Nov. 26 – Annie (1982): Based on the 1977 Broadway musical of the same name, an orphan girl teaches a wealthy businessman how to love again

Premieres November 5th

HBO

Shaq

Shaq details the life of the legendary Lakers champion O’Neal from sports phenom to cultural figure. The doc chronicles Shaq’s ascent to superstardom, as a dominant force who won four NBA championships, league MVP honors, and changed the game. It also encompasses his life off the court, from his upbringing in a military family to his deepest personal relationships and prosperous broadcasting and business careers.

Premieres November 23rd

Showtime

Spector

A four-part documentary series about enigmatic, legendary music producer Phil Spector and what happened on the fateful night of February 3, 2003 when actress Lana Clarkson was shot dead in his mansion.

Premieres November 6th

Starz

Dangerous Liaisons

Dangerous Liaisons is a bold prelude of Laclos’ classic 18th century novel focusing on the origin story of how his iconic characters, the Marquise de Merteuil and the Vicomte de Valmont, met as passionate young lovers in Paris on the eve of the revolution. This modern take on a classic story takes audiences through wonder and terror, beauty and degradation, seduction and deception in pre-revolutionary Paris. Driven to right the wrongs of their past, the young couple’s survival depends on their skills of seduction and manipulation of not only the French nobility but of each other. Alice Englert and Nicholas Denton portray the notorious lovers: Camille who is taken in by the current Marquise de Merteuil (played by Lesley Manville) navigates her own path in a world of men, using the power of secrets to take back control, and Valmont who will stop at nothing to regain his title that was recently taken from him. Their on-again off-again love story is the heart of the series. It’s not love… it’s war.

Starring: Alice Englert, Nicholas Denton, Lesley Manville, Kosar Ali, Carice van Houten, Hilton Pelser, Fisayo Akinade, Michael McElhatton, Nathanael Saleh, Colette Dalal Tchantcho, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Tom Wlaschiha

Premieres November 6th

EPIX

Rogue Heroes

Rogue Heroes is a dramatized account of how the world’s greatest Special Forces unit, the Special Air Service (SAS), was formed under extraordinary circumstances in the darkest days of World War II. Based on Ben Macintyre’s best-selling book of the same name, the series centers on David Stirling, an eccentric young officer who is hospitalized after a training exercise gone wrong. Convinced that traditional commando units don’t work, Stirling creates a radical plan that flies in the face of all accepted rules of modern warfare. He fights for permission to recruit the toughest, boldest, and brightest soldiers for a small undercover unit that will create mayhem behind enemy lines. More rebels than soldiers, Stirling’s team is every bit as complicated, flawed, and reckless as it is brave and heroic.

Starring: Connor Swindells, Jack O’Connell, Alfie Allen, Sofia Boutella, Dominic West, Tom Glynn-Carney

Premieres November 13th

