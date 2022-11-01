The Best Female+ Voice in Music Tournament: Round 2

We’re down to a much more manageable 64 names after the 2-parter of round 1.

Matches of note from round 1:

The closest match saw Queen B (Beyoncé, not Lorde) holding off Siouxie Sue by a single point, 36-35.

There were a few upsets, the widest of which was the #98 seed Mary J. Blige triumphing over #31 Carole King, 32-27.

There were also quite a few absolute blowouts, where top seeds demolished the competition. The most lopsided of these belonged to Nina Simone, who trounced Neneh Cherry, 59-4.

So now here we are with our next round, which shall remain open until about 11AM (Eastern), on Friday 11/4

