Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 36

Group 34 Results!
|58.82%
|Hades
|Out of Tartarus [Darren Korb]
|52.94%
|Shovel Knight: King of Cards
|The Crosswise Crosswinds (Birder Mountain)
|52.94%
|The Messenger
|Quillshroom’s Horrors (Quillshroom Marsh)
|52.94%
|Florence
|Inspiration
|41.18%
|Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
|Transcending, Overpowering, Everlasting
|41.18%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2
|Battle!!
|41.18%
|DJMax Respect/V
|Never Die
|35.29%
|Sakura Wars (2019)
|Mikasa Memorial Park [Kōhei Tanaka]
|35.29%
|A Hat in Time
|Death Wish
|29.41%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
|Unchanging, Everchanging
|29.41%
|Cultist Simulator
|The Dreams Begin
|29.41%
|Dreams
|Time Moves Slow
|29.41%
|OMORI
|Merry CD
|29.41%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2
|Mor Ardain – Night
|29.41%
|Death Stranding
|Strands [Ludvig Forssell]
|29.41%
|Tekken 7
|Jungle Outpost – Final Round (Equator Line 2nd)
|23.53%
|Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
|Sea of Corpses
|23.53%
|Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition
|Agniratha, Mechonis Capital (Night)
|23.53%
|Sonic Forces
|Justice – Park Avenue
|23.53%
|Yooka-Laylee
|Track Attack
|17.65%
|Telling Lies
|Intimacy [Nainita Desai & the London Contemporary Orchestra]
|11.76%
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Lament Of Innocence
|5.88%
|Dandara
|Remain in Oblivion
|5.88%
|Detention
|Denial
Newly Eliminated1
|11.11%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood
|Looping in the Deepest Fringes
|10.53%
|Call of the Sea
|Recurrent Lucid Dream
|10.53%
|Subnautica: Below Zero
|Crystal Caves
|10.53%
|ARMS
|Vs. Hedlok (Party Match)
|10.53%
|Project SEKAI: Colorful Stage!
|Teo [Omoi- Leo/need Cover] SEPT 2020
|10.53%
|A Normal Lost Phone
|Introverted Division
|10.53%
|GNOSIA
|The last march of us
|10.53%
|The Sinking City
|Room
|10.53%
|Cadence of Hyrule
|Windmill Hut (Intense)
|10.53%
|Milky Way Prince – The Vampire Star
|MOONAGE
|10.53%
|Genshin Impact
|This Little Light of Mine
|10.53%
|Shenmue III
|Shenhua’s House (Night)
|10.00%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|A Sudden Turn of Events
|10.00%
|Songbringer
|Sindraphon
|10.00%
|Team Sonic Racing
|Team Ultimate: Knuckles
|10.00%
|ICONOCLASTS
|Raison d’être
|10.00%
|Team Sonic Racing
|Team Ultimate: Chao
|10.00%
|The Banner Saga 3
|Steps, into memory
|10.00%
|Draugen
|Landhandel
|10.00%
|GNOSIA
|Climax
|9.52%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|Dark Clouds
|9.52%
|Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
|A Conversation with Death [Khemmis]
|5.88%
|Dandara
|Remain in Oblivion
|5.88%
|Detention
|Denial
Projected Bubble: 41.18%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 36 will be active until Tuesday November 1st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 35 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 37 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 36 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
Again, voting for group 36 is open until Tuesday November 1st at 10:00PM Pacific