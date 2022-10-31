Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 36

Group 34 Results!



Spoiler 58.82% Hades Out of Tartarus [Darren Korb] 52.94% Shovel Knight: King of Cards The Crosswise Crosswinds (Birder Mountain) 52.94% The Messenger Quillshroom’s Horrors (Quillshroom Marsh) 52.94% Florence Inspiration 41.18% Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling Transcending, Overpowering, Everlasting 41.18% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Battle!! 41.18% DJMax Respect/V Never Die 35.29% Sakura Wars (2019) Mikasa Memorial Park [Kōhei Tanaka] 35.29% A Hat in Time Death Wish 29.41% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Unchanging, Everchanging 29.41% Cultist Simulator The Dreams Begin 29.41% Dreams Time Moves Slow 29.41% OMORI Merry CD 29.41% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Mor Ardain – Night 29.41% Death Stranding Strands [Ludvig Forssell] 29.41% Tekken 7 Jungle Outpost – Final Round (Equator Line 2nd) 23.53% Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Sea of Corpses 23.53% Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition Agniratha, Mechonis Capital (Night) 23.53% Sonic Forces Justice – Park Avenue 23.53% Yooka-Laylee Track Attack 17.65% Telling Lies Intimacy [Nainita Desai & the London Contemporary Orchestra] 11.76% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Lament Of Innocence 5.88% Dandara Remain in Oblivion 5.88% Detention Denial [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 11.11% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Looping in the Deepest Fringes 10.53% Call of the Sea Recurrent Lucid Dream 10.53% Subnautica: Below Zero Crystal Caves 10.53% ARMS Vs. Hedlok (Party Match) 10.53% Project SEKAI: Colorful Stage! Teo [Omoi- Leo/need Cover] SEPT 2020 10.53% A Normal Lost Phone Introverted Division 10.53% GNOSIA The last march of us 10.53% The Sinking City Room 10.53% Cadence of Hyrule Windmill Hut (Intense) 10.53% Milky Way Prince – The Vampire Star MOONAGE 10.53% Genshin Impact This Little Light of Mine 10.53% Shenmue III Shenhua’s House (Night) 10.00% Trails of Cold Steel III A Sudden Turn of Events 10.00% Songbringer Sindraphon 10.00% Team Sonic Racing Team Ultimate: Knuckles 10.00% ICONOCLASTS Raison d’être 10.00% Team Sonic Racing Team Ultimate: Chao 10.00% The Banner Saga 3 Steps, into memory 10.00% Draugen Landhandel 10.00% GNOSIA Climax 9.52% Trails of Cold Steel III Dark Clouds 9.52% Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan A Conversation with Death [Khemmis] 5.88% Dandara Remain in Oblivion 5.88% Detention Denial Projected Bubble: 41.18% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 36 will be active until Tuesday November 1st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 35 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 37 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 36 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like :

Again, voting for group 36 is open until Tuesday November 1st at 10:00PM Pacific

