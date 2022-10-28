Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 35

Group 33 Results!



Spoiler 62.50% Katana ZERO Sneaky Driver 50.00% Streets of Rage 4 Funky HQ 50.00% OMORI Lively CD (Not-So-Empty-House Cover) 50.00% Paper Mario: The Origami King The Fanged Fastener 43.75% Mega Man X Dive Jakob Orbital Elevator 43.75% Hades On The Coast 43.75% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Crimson Sunset (Kugane Night Theme) 37.50% 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Voyage to Tomorrow [Hitoshi Sakimoto] 37.50% A Hat in Time: Seal the Deal Wound-Up Windmill 37.50% Blacksad: Under The Skin Another Jungle Tale 31.25% Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Hush 31.25% Disc Room Jungle Near Jpiter 25.00% Trails of Cold Steel IV Malicious Fiend 25.00% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Crash Man Stage 25.00% Team Sonic Racing Mother’s Canyon 25.00% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE Fight for Survival [Masashi Hamauzu] 25.00% Trails of Cold Steel IV Break In 25.00% Reverie Molten Mission 18.75% Detective Pikachu Track 07 18.75% Trails of Cold Steel III Beyond the Drifting Clouds 18.75% Life is Strange: Before the Storm Zen 3 Theme (Farewell Bonus Episode) [Mike Reagan] 18.75% A Plague Tale: Innocence Beyond the Horizon 12.50% Darkwood Untitled 12.50% The Pillars of the Earth He That Committeth Sin [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 9.52% Vamprie: The Masquerade – Shadows of New York Shadows 6.25% Bendy and the Ink Machine Thinking of You 6.25% Visage 9 6.25% Black the Fall Fear 6.25% Carrion Mirage 5.88% Umurangi Generation I’ll Kick Your Ass 5.88% Rain World Sundown (Theme I) 5.88% Carrion Metamorphosis IV 5.88% YIIK: A Postmodern RPG The Machine and the Crow 5.88% The Long Dark Things of the Old World 5.88% Team Sonic Racing Team Ultimate: Rouge 5.88% Conarium Tension 5.56% Vamprie: The Masquerade – Shadows of New York Into the Darkness 5.26% Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption Yordo 5.26% Rain World Silent Construct 5.26% Polybius Sinister Detail 5.26% Crystar Mephis and Pheles 5.26% Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption Levin Undok & Levin Indok 4.76% YIIK: A Postmodern RPG Puzzle Pieces 4.76% Neverending Nightmares Death Wail 0.00% Spelunky 2 Eggplant World Theme Projected Bubble: 41.18% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 35 will be active until Monday October 31st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 34 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 36 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 35 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like :

(51-60) Group 51 Group 52 Group 53 Group 54 Group 55 Group 56 Group 57 Group 58 Group 59 Group 60 [collapse]

(61-70) Group 61 Group 62 Group 63 Group 64 Group 65 Group 66 Group 67 Group 68 Group 69 Group 70 [collapse]

(71-80) Group 71 Group 72 Group 73 Group 74 Group 75 Group 76 Group 77 Group 78 Group 79 Group 80 [collapse]

(81-90) Group 81 Group 82 Group 83 Group 84 Group 85 Group 86 Group 87 Group 88 Group 89 Group 90 [collapse]

(91-100) Group 91 Group 92 Group 93 Group 94 Group 95 Group 96 Group 97 Group 98 Group 99 Group 100 [collapse]

(101-110) Group 101 Group 102 Group 103 Group 104 Group 105 Group 106 Group 107 Group 108 Group 109 Group 110 [collapse]

(111-120) Group 111 Group 112 Group 113 Group 114 Group 115 Group 116 Group 117 Group 118 Group 119 Group 120 [collapse]

(121-123) Group 121 Group 122 Group 123 [collapse]

Again, voting for group 35 is open until Monday October 31st at 10:00PM Pacific

