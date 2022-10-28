Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 35

Group 33 Results!
|62.50%
|Katana ZERO
|Sneaky Driver
|50.00%
|Streets of Rage 4
|Funky HQ
|50.00%
|OMORI
|Lively CD (Not-So-Empty-House Cover)
|50.00%
|Paper Mario: The Origami King
|The Fanged Fastener
|43.75%
|Mega Man X Dive
|Jakob Orbital Elevator
|43.75%
|Hades
|On The Coast
|43.75%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood
|Crimson Sunset (Kugane Night Theme)
|37.50%
|13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
|Voyage to Tomorrow [Hitoshi Sakimoto]
|37.50%
|A Hat in Time: Seal the Deal
|Wound-Up Windmill
|37.50%
|Blacksad: Under The Skin
|Another Jungle Tale
|31.25%
|Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
|Hush
|31.25%
|Disc Room
|Jungle Near Jpiter
|25.00%
|Trails of Cold Steel IV
|Malicious Fiend
|25.00%
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Crash Man Stage
|25.00%
|Team Sonic Racing
|Mother’s Canyon
|25.00%
|Final Fantasy VII REMAKE
|Fight for Survival [Masashi Hamauzu]
|25.00%
|Trails of Cold Steel IV
|Break In
|25.00%
|Reverie
|Molten Mission
|18.75%
|Detective Pikachu
|Track 07
|18.75%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|Beyond the Drifting Clouds
|18.75%
|Life is Strange: Before the Storm
|Zen 3 Theme (Farewell Bonus Episode) [Mike Reagan]
|18.75%
|A Plague Tale: Innocence
|Beyond the Horizon
|12.50%
|Darkwood
|Untitled
|12.50%
|The Pillars of the Earth
|He That Committeth Sin
Newly Eliminated1
|9.52%
|Vamprie: The Masquerade – Shadows of New York
|Shadows
|6.25%
|Bendy and the Ink Machine
|Thinking of You
|6.25%
|Visage
|9
|6.25%
|Black the Fall
|Fear
|6.25%
|Carrion
|Mirage
|5.88%
|Umurangi Generation
|I’ll Kick Your Ass
|5.88%
|Rain World
|Sundown (Theme I)
|5.88%
|Carrion
|Metamorphosis IV
|5.88%
|YIIK: A Postmodern RPG
|The Machine and the Crow
|5.88%
|The Long Dark
|Things of the Old World
|5.88%
|Team Sonic Racing
|Team Ultimate: Rouge
|5.88%
|Conarium
|Tension
|5.56%
|Vamprie: The Masquerade – Shadows of New York
|Into the Darkness
|5.26%
|Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption
|Yordo
|5.26%
|Rain World
|Silent Construct
|5.26%
|Polybius
|Sinister Detail
|5.26%
|Crystar
|Mephis and Pheles
|5.26%
|Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption
|Levin Undok & Levin Indok
|4.76%
|YIIK: A Postmodern RPG
|Puzzle Pieces
|4.76%
|Neverending Nightmares
|Death Wail
|0.00%
|Spelunky 2
|Eggplant World Theme
Projected Bubble: 41.18%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 35 will be active until Monday October 31st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 34 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 36 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 35 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like5:
Again, voting for group 35 is open until Monday October 31st at 10:00PM Pacific