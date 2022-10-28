The 10/28 Day Thread Salutes Christopher Lee

Sir Christopher Lee (1922-2015) was one of the brightest stars of twentieth-century horror films, appearing as Count Dracula in seven Hammer films along with his friend Peter Cushing. Star Wars fans, of course, know these actors as Grand Moff Tarkin and Count Dooku. Other films Lee improved with his presence include Dick Lester’s Musketeer duology, Tim Burton’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and of course as Saruman in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings films. He was 6’5”, served in the RAF as an intelligence officer, was a genuine badass and one of the handsomest elderly men in film.

On this date in 1973, Lee posed for a photograph with eight other Britons (well, a couple were Americans): Michael Parkinson, Kenny Lynch, James Coburn, Clement Freud, John Conteh, and three members of a musical combo of some renown. The result was used as a cover for the leader’s group, Wings, and was a portrait of a Band on the Run. One of the coolest album covers around.

In other events today, Paul’s former band just released a box set of its greatest album, Revolver, so that’s what I’ll be listening to for a while. And 33 years ago, my spouse and I tied the knot. A good tight one.

Happy October 28th!

