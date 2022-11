It’s election day in America! All 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are up for grabs, as are 35 U.S. Senate seats and 36 governorships.

Please use this space to celebrate, commiserate, and collaborate!

If you are looking for advice on who to vote for in your constituency, try Politicians to Support for the Midterms!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...