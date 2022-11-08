Director Profile: Alfred Hitchcock

Scott’s desire to tell people what movies to watch knows no bounds. He’s decided to create a series on here devoted to profiling directors and creating guides to their films. This week’s director is… Alfred Hitchcock.

Highly recommended: The 39 Steps, The Lady Vanishes, Rebecca, Suspicion, Shadow of a Doubt, Spellbound, Notorious (top 100), Rope, Strangers on a Train, Dial M for Murder, Rear Window (top 100), Vertigo (top 100), North by Northwest (top 100), Psycho (top 100), The Birds, Marnie

Recommended: The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog, Easy Virtue, Blackmail, The Man Who Knew Too Much (1934), Sabotage, Foreign Correspondent, Lifeboat, Stage Fright, I Confess, To Catch a Thief, The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956), The Wrong Man, Torn Curtain, Topaz, Frenzy

Worth a look: The Ring, Champagne, The Manxman, Murder!, The Skin Game, Rich and Strange, Number Seventeen, Secret Agent, Young and Innocent, Jamaica Inn, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Saboteur, Under Capricorn, The Trouble with Harry, Family Plot

