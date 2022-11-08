Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Nov. 8

Here are the players for today’s special exhibition match:

Mattea Roach, a writer and podcaster, saw socks devoted to Margaret Atwood;

Matt Amodio, a postdoctoral researcher, has thrown out some first pitches; and

Amy Schneider, a writer, visited the White House but didn’t throw anything.

Jeopardy!

ELECTION DAY // HITS OF 2002 // LESSER-KNOWN GEOGRAPHY // YOU SIT ON IT // NUMBER, PLEASE // REMEMBERING ALEX TREBEK

DD1 – $400 – ELECTION DAY – One reporter wrote, “Tranquility forsook Springfield” on Election Day of this year (Matt won $1,200 on a true DD.)

Scores at first break: Amy $2,800, Matt $1,000, Mattea $3,000.

Scores going into DJ: Amy $3,800, Matt $3,400, Mattea $2,800.

Double Jeopardy!

HOPE YOU READ MIDDLEMARCH // WE’LL ALWAYS HAVE THE TREATY OF PARIS // MOVIE QUOTES // POTPOURRI // RHYMES WITH A SNOW WHITE DWARF// WRONG BUT EXCELLENT

DD2 – $1,600 – MOVIE QUOTES – In this 2017 biopic Gary Oldman says, “You cannot reason with a tiger when its head is in your mouth” (Mattea doubled up to $5,600.)

DD3 – $2,000 – WE’LL ALWAYS HAVE THE TREATY OF PARIS – 1856: the Treaty of Paris ends this war (Matt doubled up to $5,200.)

On an episode played for fun with nothing at stake, Mattea established clear command after running POTPOURRI in DJ and had a completely irrelevant runaway entering FJ at $17,600 vs. $7,400 for Amy and $3,600 for Matt.

Final Jeopardy!

CHEMICAL ELEMENT NAMES – The 3 elements whose names begin with 2 vowels are iodine & these 2, one synthetic & one natural

Only Mattea was correct on FJ, deciding to pass on a free chance to Clavin by wagering $0.

Final scores: Amy $904, Matt $3,600, Mattea $17,600.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one could provide the last three words in the movie quote cited in writing on fact and fiction, “When the legend becomes fact, print the legend.”

The more you know: “A woodruff key, also known as a half‑moon key, is a semi-circular machine shaft key that prevents gears, hubs, or other components from moving independently of a rotating shaft or spindle.”

This day in Mattsylvania: “Hi Ken. I just wanted to say hi.”

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is 1860? DD2 – What is “Darkest Hour”? DD3 – What is the Crimean War? FJ – What are einsteinium and europium?

