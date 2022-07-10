It is easy and cathartic to gripe about how much politicians stink. But instead of doing that, I am trying to create a space to talk about politicians to support. Not just ones whom we like for whatever reason, but ones to support now and in the near future.

The pressure to “vote vote vote” is frustrating because it seems meaningless without good candidates. So, I would like for people to talk about good candidates. Candidates to vote for, to promote with our voices, and to fund with our pocketbooks. I made this specifically with the United States Congress in mind, but I guess that it can apply to anyone anywhere. Either those who are already in office or running for office.

What are their names? What positions are they going for where? Why did you choose to bring them up?

What are they promising that you like?

Do you believe that they can follow through with these promises even with opposition?

Do you believe that they actually win with a little support?

Do you believe that they need that extra support to win?

Would them winning have a significant impact in the greater political scene?

How bad could it be if they were to lose?

Now, no, I don’t think of this as a purity test, especially since people have different priorities and beliefs. No one is perfect, especially not politicians. That said, I would like to see whom people think both could benefit from support and deserve it. A sort of middle ground between pie-in-the-sky idealism and cold practical strategy. Maybe. I mean, it is not as if our community is large enough to actually affect any election anywhere. I don’t expect us all to agree on matters and, in truth, I may not have thought this thing out all of the way through before posting.

I admit that this whole thing was thought up kind of for my own peace of mind, as I do have a little bit of money to give, but I also have been really bad at remembering names. Names whom I should remember get lost in the forest of names in the regular Politics Threads. I have tried to donate to (theoretically) non-political organizations more recently after having the unpleasant experience in the past of dumping money into campaigns that ultimately lost.

My hope here is to get some inspiration, get a conversation going, and maybe see if we can do our part to avoid certain deserving candidates lose due to split votes or just lack of publicity. Because we theoretically would like to curb the influence of Manchin and Sinema, not let another win by default because people couldn’t get their stuff together. But enough about those two politicians who stink: what are your picks for those who mostly do the opposite of stink?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...