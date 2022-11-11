The Weekly Shuffle Thread Cuts to the BONE!

Hello everybody, and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread, your favorite place to show off your shuffles! I’ve got a bone to pick with the shuffle today… because my pick for the special word of the day is BONE!

Share your favorite songs featuring the word “Bone” or “Bones” in the title of them. But if anatomy was never your strong suit, don’t run away just yet! You can post any playlist that you’ve been listening to on shuffle this past week! Happy shuffling, and I’ll see you all next time!

