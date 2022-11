Kevin Conroy, best known for being the iconic voice of Batman in animated media, is reported to have passed away today. Please use the space below to reminisce on his life and work.

Kevin Conroy, best known for voicing Batman on Warner Bros.’ long-running television series “Batman: The Animated Series,” has died at 66 years old. The actor passed away from a short battle with cancer. https://t.co/seG6RObrAx pic.twitter.com/TRHUmeImUa — Variety (@Variety) November 11, 2022

