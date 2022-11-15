Director Profile: Robert Altman

Scott’s desire to tell people what movies to watch knows no bounds. He’s decided to create a series on here devoted to profiling directors and creating guides to their films. This week’s director is… Robert Altman.

Highly recommended: M*A*S*H, McCabe & Mrs. Miller, The Long Goodbye, Nashville (top 100), 3 Women, Secret Honor, The Player, Short Cuts

Recommended: Brewster McCloud, Images, Thieves Like Us, California Split, Cookie’s Fortune, Gosford Park, A Prairie Home Companion

Worth a look: Buffalo Bill and the Indians, or Sitting Bull’s History Lessons, Popeye, Come Back to the 5 & Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean, The Company

Approach with caution: Fool for Love

Not recommended: Tanner ’88 (non-film), Ready to Wear, Dr. T & the Women

Next week’s director is… about fucking time, Steven Spielberg!!!!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...