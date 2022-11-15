Weekly LGBT+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!
Rules for this discussion:
- All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.
- Please put anything graphic behind a tag.
- As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.
In the news,
Two States Have Still Never Had an Out LGBTQ+ Person in Their Legislatures
Kevin Conroy, the Legendary Voice of Batman, Has Died at Age 66
With Tina Kotek Winning in Oregon, the U.S. Will Now Have Two Lesbian Governors
The Trevor Project’s CEO Has Been Removed Following Staff Concerns