Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Nov. 15

Here once again are the players for the game two of the 2022 ToC finals. The first player to win three games will be crowned ToC champion.

Sam, a associate professor of operations research at the Naval Postgraduate School, creates “unfunny” and “offensive” songs;

Andrew, a software developer, who won the first game in the finals, found that using technology to learn about classic movies has its drawbacks; and

Amy, a writer, got married in May and looks forward to having a larger ceremony.

Jeopardy!

ZOOM BACKGROUNDS OF HISTORIC PEOPLE // USA // FACTS & FIGURES // PLAYING THE HITS OF 2022 // WHAT CAN I BRING IN MY CARRY ON? // JEOPORTMANTEAU!

DD1 – $800 – FACTS & FIGURES – 50% of our genes–10,000 of 20,000–are regulated by this rhythm, from Latin for “about” & “day” (Andrew doubled to $7,600.)

Scores at first break: Amy $2,800, Andrew $2,800, Sam $1,400.

Scores going into DJ: Amy $4,600, Andrew $9,200, Sam $2,200.

Double Jeopardy!

FIRST-TIME RESPONSES // A LITTLE PEACE OF HISTORY // NOW STREAMING ON DuMONT+ // LATE 20th CENTURY BOOKS // TALKIN’ ECON // CHAMPION WORDS

DD2 – $1,200 – TALKIN’ ECON – The birth of economics as its own discipline is often traced to a 1776 work by this man (Amy added $4,000 to her total of $6,200 vs. $9,600 for Andrew.)

DD3 (video) – $1,200 – A LITTLE PEACE OF HISTORY – The 2006 Greentree Agreement, settling a fight by shifting a peninsula from Nigeria to Cameroon was brokered by this African (Andrew doubled to $20,000 vs. $10,200 for Amy.)

Amy scored on DD2 but didn’t double up, while Andrew did exactly that on DD3, and it proved to make the difference in who held the lead into FJ with Andrew at $23,200, Amy with $22,200 and Sam with $9,400.

Final Jeopardy!

NAME’S THE SAME – Name shared by a Victorian novelist & an 1805 flagship captain whose name is heard in a famous phrase

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Amy wisely made a small wager of $1,100 while Andrew went big, so Amy picked up her first finals win with $21,100. So as it played out, Amy falling short of the lead going into FJ due to not going all-in on DD2 worked out in her favor on this occasion.

For the second straight game, Sam wagered $0 on FJ. However, this time he was much further behind the two leaders, so the only way this strategy could be successful is if Amy made a wagering error and made a big bet.

Final scores: Amy $21,100, Andrew $1,999, Sam $9,400.

Tournament game score: Amy 1, Andrew 1, Sam 0.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the Talking Heads side project famous for 1981’s “Genius of Love”, Tom Tom Club.

Clue selection strategy: When Andrew got control of the board after getting a clue in the category about old television, he immediately jumped away from there to the middle row of the history category to find DD3, which he used to double up. This is exactly how the game should be played strategically.

Also, in the first round, by the time Andrew found DD1 with the 22nd selection, Amy and Sam had already chosen four top-row clues. Andrew was able to use that DD to double up and give himself the chance to make an even bigger move when he picked DD3.

Ken’s Korner: Note that in today’s opening, he described this round of the tournament as “first-to-three” instead of “best-of-seven” as he did yesterday.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is circadian? DD2 – Who was Adam Smith? DD3 – Who was Kofi Annan ? FJ – What is Hardy?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...