Job Rants Thread – 11/18/2022 – Playing Catch Up

Hey, all; Happy and Healthy Friday –

Hope everyone’s doing well. I wish I could tell you that I’ve been more productive, this week, but…Eh. I really don’t know what’s been going on. Though, if I had to guess, my sleep schedule being completely upended by not being forced to keep to a routine for the first time in a decade us playing a role. Anyone else find themselves in the same boat? Funnily enough, by the time this goes to print, I’ll be at the goodbye luncheon for my old boss who’s also quitting; hopefully, he hits the ground running; unlike Yours Truly.

Anyway….

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and a great weekend. And remember: Keeping to a schedule is important; even an empty one.

