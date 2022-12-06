“The War On Christmas” Has Begun!

If you were wondering what “Nine Inch Nails” mixed with “Christmas” and a pinch of “Tim and Eric” gets you, this excerpt from A Very Top Gun Christmas answers your question!

Tickets for the live stream are available here.

“The North Pole is under attack, and it’s up to Maverick and his elite squad of Top Guns to save the day in this musical parody of 2022’s highest grossing film.

Featuring original songs by Jacob Godbey (Gingers on Ice) and a script by Sean Kirkpatrick (A Literal Garbage Fire), A Very Top Gun Christmas takes off December 14th.”

