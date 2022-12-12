The Musical Tastes of the Weekly Games Thread are Afoot!

Happy Monday, folks! It’s time for the Weekly Video Games Thread!

I’ve made no bones about loving music prompts. Video game music can be deeply satisfying and entertaining, and the history of it is worth celebrating. As such, I want to have one music prompt for each season. And with us moving from fall to winter, there’s no genre that perfectly matches this climate than the mystery.

Anyway, prompt is pretty simple! What’s a favorite piece of music of yours that came from a mystery game, or a mystery sequence in a game? There’s a few things you could choose, like Danganrompa or AI: The Somnium Files. Aviary Attorney fits here, too. Here’s some of my answers:

Examples of mystery music

Huh, I guess I expected to have more examples like I usually do. Not just 70s-style anime detective games. Maybe I should finally get around to Grim Fandango and Myst. I know I’m really hoping Contradiction: Spot the Liar will make its way to Switch. But it’s, uh, late, and I’ve got a lot of stuff to talk about in the comments besides. Anyway, how was your gaming experience this weekend?

