The Musical Tastes of the Weekly Games Thread are Afoot!

Happy Monday, folks! It’s time for the Weekly Video Games Thread!
I’ve made no bones about loving music prompts. Video game music can be deeply satisfying and entertaining, and the history of it is worth celebrating. As such, I want to have one music prompt for each season. And with us moving from fall to winter, there’s no genre that perfectly matches this climate than the mystery.
Anyway, prompt is pretty simple! What’s a favorite piece of music of yours that came from a mystery game, or a mystery sequence in a game? There’s a few things you could choose, like Danganrompa or AI: The Somnium Files. Aviary Attorney fits here, too. Here’s some of my answers:
- Deadly Premonition, “FBI Special Agent”
- Disco Elysium, “Protorave”
- Hitman 3, various leitmotifs in Dartmoor
- Hotel Dusk: Room 215, “Hangover Blues”
- The Great Ace Attorney, “Trial in Disorder”
- Layton Brothers: Mystery Room, “Conclusion” [which basically just is a Lupin III theme]
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, “Detective Pennington”
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney, “Dick Gumshoe ~ Detective Gumshoe, Pal”
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney: Trials and Tribulations, “Pressing Pursuit ~ Caught”
- Professor Layton and the Curious Village, “Professor Layton’s Theme [Live]”
- Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box, “Theme of the Diabolical Box [Live]”
- Professor Layton and the Unwound Future, “The Research Facility [Live]”
- Professor Layton vs. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney, “Pursuit ~ Casting Magic”
- Psychonauts 2, “Casino Monorail”
- Return of the Obra Dinn, “The Doom”
- The Room, “Main Theme”
- The Sexy Brutale, “Tequila at Noon”
- [general reference to Overboard!, whose soundtrack is unavailable on YouTube]
- [general reference to The Shivah, whose soundtrack is unavailable on YouTube]
Huh, I guess I expected to have more examples like I usually do. Not just 70s-style anime detective games. Maybe I should finally get around to Grim Fandango and Myst. I know I’m really hoping Contradiction: Spot the Liar will make its way to Switch. But it’s, uh, late, and I’ve got a lot of stuff to talk about in the comments besides. Anyway, how was your gaming experience this weekend?