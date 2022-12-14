Director Profile: David Lynch

Apologies for the one day delay. Scott’s desire to tell people what movies to watch knows no bounds. He’s decided to create a series on here devoted to profiling directors and creating guides to their films. This week’s director is… David Lynch.

Highly recommended: Eraserhead, The Elephant Man, Blue Velvet (top 100), Wild at Heart, Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me, Lost Highway, The Straight Story, Mulholland Drive (top 100), Inland Empire, Twin Peaks: The Return (non-film)

Recommended: Six Men Getting Sick (short film), The Grandmother (short film), The Amputee (short film), Dune, Premonitions Following an Evil Deed (segment from Lumière and Company), What Did Jack Do? (short film)

Worth a look: The Alphabet (short film), Eraserhead Stories

Next week’s director is… George Miller!! (On the right day this time.)

R.I.P. to Angelo Badalamanti, Lynch’s regular composer who made some of the most beautiful music ever for Lynch.

He will be missed.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...