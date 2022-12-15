The Pits: Best in TV 2022

Editor’s Note: Feel free to post as big or as small of a list as you would like below but please keep your lists contained to these posts and do not make your own post or fill up the OT with them. The winners will be announced alongside the other winners of The Pits the week of 12/27 and will be calculated by adding up your list.

Hello everyone! The Pits are back and better than ever! For today’s TV round, please select your top 10 in 2 categories! Best Drama and Best Comedy! You can also make an unranked list, but it would be much easier if your list was ranked with numbers, even if you don’t have 10 in each category.

If you don’t know if something is drama or comedy, put it where you want, it’s cool. They will get sorted together after the fact: for example, BoJack Horseman two years ago got slightly more points in Comedy than Drama, so I took all its Drama points and gave them to Comedy.

TV seasons that overlap on either end (started in 2021, ended in 2022 or started in 2022, will end in 2023) definitely count.

Miniseries and television specials count as drama/comedy as well. Sometimes there can be overlap between a television special/movie and an actual movie- I’ll count a lot of stuff though, so don’t be afraid to make fun choices! A good rule of thumb is that it’s a movie if it played at a theater/festival or is going for movie awards consideration.

Until the deadline of December 27, you can change your list as much as you want! You’ll get an upvote from me on the 27th when your results are counted.

Have fun!

