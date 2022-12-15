30 Day Christmas Regifted Challenge Day 15: Christmas Dinner

We’re getting in that holiday spirit to enjoy this time of the year and hope to bring you along with us on the journey. There’s more to the season than just Christmas itself so we’ll be covering a number of different things here over the course of the month with prompts and questions from Mr. Ixolite and myself.

Today, we want to talk about the the food of the holiday season! With a focus on Christmas dinner itself, we want to know what your favorite meals around this holiday are. What do you have the day of? Is it a Christmas Eve meal? What traditions do you have with food for the holiday?

Bonus question: What’s the food or treat of the holiday that you just can’t connect with?

