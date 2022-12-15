Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15TH, 2022:

A Blackjack Christmas (BET+)

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration (ABC)

Christmas Around The USA (The CW)

Dr. Pimple Popper: With Every Cyst-Mas Card I Write (TLC)

Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure (Netflix)

Love For The Ages Series Premiere (Peacock)

Record Breaking Christmas (Lifetime)

Sonic Prime Series Premiere (Netflix)

The Big 4 (Netflix) – [first look video]The Game Season Two Premiere (Paramount+)

The Parent Test Series Premiere (ABC)

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16TH, 2022:

Bardo (Netflix)

Cook At All Costs Series Premiere (Netflix)

Dance Monsters Series Premiere (Netflix)

How To Ruin Christmas (Netflix)

Love After Lockup Season Premiere (WEtv)

Nanny (Prime Video)

Paradise PD Season Four Premiere (Netflix)

Snow Day (Paramount+)

Summer Job Series Premiere (Netflix)

The Recruit Series Premiere (Netflix)

The Rescue: Rescue From Whakaari (Netflix)

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 17TH, 2022:

A Brush With Christmas Romance (Great American Family)

Five More Minutes: Moments Like These (Hallmark Movies And Mysteries)

iHeart Radio Jingle Ball 2022 (The CW)

The Holiday Dating Guide (Lifetime)

Twas The Night Before Christmas (Hallmark)

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 18TH, 2022:

Hanukkah on Rye (Hallmark)

The Art Of Christmas (Great American Family)

When Christmas Was Young (CBS)

Wrapped Up In Love (Lifetime)

MONDAY, DECEMBER 19TH, 2022:

Deadliest Mums & Dads (Discovery+)

LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular (Fox)

The Wheel Series Premiere (NBC)

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 20TH, 2022:

Ice Cold Catch Series Premiere (Discovery)

Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All! (CBS)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge Of Edinburgh Part One (Netflix)

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 21ST, 2022:

Emily In Paris Season Three Premiere (Netflix)

I Am A Killer (Netflix)

Jack Ryan Season Premiere (Prime Video)

