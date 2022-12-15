It’s NEW to the Weekly Music Thread in 2022!

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

ANNOUNCEMENT: The thread for The Pits: Best in Music 2022 goes live on December 17! For anyone interested in participating, the thread will be posted in two days!

This week’s discussion prompt: What is the best “new-to-you” music you discovered in 2022 that was NOT released in 2022?

Reluctant as I am to admit this in a header that undoubtedly be preserved on the Internet for all to see for all time, it was not until this year that your 44-year-old WMT provider finally gave the Cocteau Twins a proper listen. I sort of dismissed them out of hand as a stupid teenager, but even as my musical tastes expanded in subsequent years (and much as I like Elizabeth Fraser’s vocal styling on other things I’ve heard) I never thought to dive into their discography at all. So a few months ago I finally gave Heaven and Las Vegas a go, and as if this was news to anyone, holy SHIT that album is a classic for a reason! That combination of Fraser’s vocals and Robin Guthrie’s glistening wall of guitar sounds is just magical. Yet another example of why it’s never too late to discover “old” music that is new to you – if it’s great now, chances are it’ll still be great next year, five years, ten years, twenty years, or fifty years from now.

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

