The Pits 2022: Film Results

Here are the results for the 2022 Pits: the Films! A note a head of time: as I mentioned in the comments, if there was a question about whether a film was released in 2021 or 2022, I went with majority rules. If most commenters, for example, thought a film was in 2022 despite it being shown as a 2021 film festival, then I’m counting it as a 2022 film with the points from 2021 added in. This did affect the votes for one film on a Top Ten list: 2021’s The Worst Person In The World, which premiered in Europe in 2021.

Now on to the awards.

Robot Choice Award – Best Film of 2022

Everything Everywhere All At Once Nope Glass Onion Turning Red The Northman Top Gun: Maverick The Batman The Banshees of Inisherin/ The Fablemans (tie) Tár RRR

To the surprise of no one, Everything, Everywhere, All At Once ended up being this year’s unbeatable juggernaut. It ended up having a 232 point gap over second place finisher Nope (which was no slouch… it had a comfortable 47 point lead over the third place finisher, Glass Onion). There was no place in the multiverse where a different film took home the Robot’s Choice.



The Best Films list consisted of nearly 130 submittals, from After Yang to X. It’s an impressive testament to the variety of movies Avocados saw this year. Interestingly, all eleven Top Ten films received more than 100 points, as opposed to only half of them getting there last year. (Partially due to there actually being more ballots cast this year than the year prior. Thanks to everyone for that!)

Best Film of 2021

Dune: Part One Pig The Power of the Dog Drive My Car The Suicide Squad The French Dispatch The Worst Person In The World The Green Knight Spider-Man: No Way Home West Side Story

Despite some close challenges from Pig and The Power of the Dog, Dune retained its tenuous Atreides-like grip on the number one spot for the hearts and souls of the commentariat.

Movies making this list that weren’t on last year’s list: Drive My Car, The Worst Person in the World, West Side Story, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. In total, the Avocado submitted 108 movies for consideration of the 2021 Award.

