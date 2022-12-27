Today’s Politics thread is Tues-ish

We made it to the no-man’s-land that is the final week of the year. Time to contemplate our resolutions for next year, or our navels. Whatevs
Tapdancing Christ on a cracker. Welp, he doesn’t have self-integrity, and Would-Be-Speaker McCarthy has neither spine nor morals, so…welcome to the 118th Congress Rep. Santos! The real question is: where did Santos get his money?
I mean, seriously. Where did he get his money?
Of course they all knew and didn’t care.
So, the lesson of the day is: Don’t be a Gorge Santos. Don’t be a George Santos enabler either. Don’t threaten Mayor McSquirrel or anyone else. Keep it cool, keep it calm, keep it collected, and keep it gracious. Let’s end 2022 on a high note,