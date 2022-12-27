Today’s Politics thread is Tues-ish

We made it to the no-man’s-land that is the final week of the year. Time to contemplate our resolutions for next year, or our navels. Whatevs

“If he had a shred of self integrity, he would bow out.. if he really meant what he said in his interviews today, he would resign and then run on his actual resume… You get the feeling even after what we learned today, there could be more” pic.twitter.com/DO6EKQy1Ti — Acyn (@Acyn) December 27, 2022

Tapdancing Christ on a cracker. Welp, he doesn’t have self-integrity, and Would-Be-Speaker McCarthy has neither spine nor morals, so…welcome to the 118th Congress Rep. Santos! The real question is: where did Santos get his money?

I mean, seriously. Where did he get his money?

George Santos, funded by Russia. https://t.co/4Hm21HMcEH — Tim Hannan (@TimHannan) December 26, 2022

Of course they all knew and didn’t care.

“Senior House Republicans were apparently aware of the inaccuracies and embellishments in the rep-elect’s resume, and the topic became a “running joke,” multiple insiders close to House GOP leadership told The Post over the weekend.” https://t.co/BPKkTkmNSx — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) December 26, 2022

So, the lesson of the day is: Don’t be a Gorge Santos. Don’t be a George Santos enabler either. Don’t threaten Mayor McSquirrel or anyone else. Keep it cool, keep it calm, keep it collected, and keep it gracious. Let’s end 2022 on a high note,

