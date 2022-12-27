Avocado Weekly Movie Thread (12/27)

Welcome to the Weekly Movie Thread, your place on the Avocado to discuss films with your fellow commenters. Want to make a recommendation? Looking for recommendations? Want to share your opinions of movies, both new and classic?





Today’s end of the year bonus prompt: What was the best movie you saw this year?

I’m not necessarily talking about a 2022 release. we covered that in The Pits.

It could be a classic that you just discovered on streaming. Perhaps you watched Apocalypse Now Redux because it dropped on Netflix.

It could be a recommendation from a friend, be a physical acquaintance or someone you only know as an amusing avatar on Twitter.

Maybe you watched some of the best movies ever directed by Stanley Kubrick because they were featured on the Blank Check podcast. Maybe you were inspired by Patrick Willems’ Zack Snyder video and watched his biggest inspiration, Excalibur.

Perhaps you were intrigued by a review someone posted in this very thread.





Or it could be a movie that came out in theaters this year. One of the movies about the multiverse, a sequel from a movie from years past, the latest entries from George Miller or Guillermo del Toro. Maybe it was even a movie so good it was released in theaters twice.

Did any movie morb you? Emotionally?

