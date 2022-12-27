30 Day Christmas Regifted Challenge Day 27: Best Christmas Break Activities

We’re getting in that holiday spirit to enjoy this time of the year and hope to bring you along with us on the journey. There’s more to the season than just Christmas itself so we’ll be covering a number of different things here over the course of the month with prompts and questions from Mr. Ixolite and myself.

While it’s obviously not universal, a lot of people do have time off during the period between Christmas and New Year’s. So we want to know, as an adult or as a kid, what are the best and worst things you can do with all this free time and your favorite memories from the week?

Bonus Question: What do you wish you were able to do during this week that you never could?

