The Creative Endeavors Thread Awaits 2023

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content.

Presently processing the aftermath of a slightly bizarre Christmas and the always threatening “Betwixtmas” season at work. The latter got much busier several years ago right as I’d started painting and I—who’d consequently not only not minded the looming slow season but was also actively looking forward to it—was rather irritated as a result. Since then, it’s been up and down, especially given the pandemic, and I’m hoping some recent changes at work will at least smooth things out this year.

Still trying to get all my ducks in a row for 2023 and proving… mildly successful. Hopefully visiting Detroit tomorrow for another look at their Van Gogh exhibit and will likely visit Flint the week after or at most the week after that. Will hopefully comment today but am sadly going to be running around town in the probably vain hope of tracking down my parents’ Christmas packages (as well as a couple of mine) that have gone missing the past week (reported arrived but never showed up; I’d suspect package theft but many of the circumstances argue against it).

How’s your work going? Anything special to anticipate in 2023? Maturing, regifted savings bonds in return for shedding all of your beautiful “TV’s Frank hair,” perhaps?

