The Pits: Best in Film 2022

Editor’s Note: Feel free to post as big or as small of a list as you would like below but please keep your lists contained to these posts and do not make your own post or fill up the OT with them. The winners will be announced alongside the other winners of The Pits the week of 12/27 and will be calculated by adding up your list.

Why do we go to movies? Dazzling images on a silver screen, sound that you can feel.

Somehow…

… heartbreak feels good in a place like this.

COVID is still out there, and I don’t fault anyone for choosing to stay at home. But for a lot of us, 2022 was when we returned to theaters. Looking at top of the box office, it once again looks like a familiar mix of nostalgia bait, sequels, and superhero films. Compare that to two years ago, when the top three films worldwide were… Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train, The Eight Hundred, and My People, My Homeland.

So what were your top ten films of the year?

Here are your categories.

ROBOT’S CHOICE AWARD FOR BEST FILM (10 BEST OF 2022)

10 BEST OF 2021

Here’s my picks.

10 Best of 2022

10.) Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

9.) The Batman

8.) Downton Abbey: A New Era

7.) The Lost City

6.) Death on the Nile

5.) Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness

4.) Three Thousand Years of Longing

3.) Bullet Train

2.) Glass Onion

1.) Top Gun: Maverick

10 Best of 2021

10.) Shang-Chi

9.) Those Who Wish Me Dead

8.) Zack Snyder’s Justice League

7.) Cruella

6.) The Matrix Resurrections

5.) No Time To Die

4.) Spider-Man: No Way Home

3.) Encanto

2.) Tick, Tick… Boom!

1.) The Suicide Squad

