The Wednesday Politics Thread Looks at December 14

Hello everyone! Cordyceps here, taking over duties for the Wednesday PT from SaragossaManuscript. I thought for the Wednesdays ahead, we could look back at what was happening in politics (and The Avocado) in years past. So let’s see what was happening!

2021: DC’s Attorney General filed a lawsuit against the Proud Boys for damage from the 1/6 insurrection. Elon Musk was named Time’s Person of the Year, months before he’d begin his insane Twitter bid. A moment of silence was held in Congress to mark 800,000 deaths from COVID.

Elsewhere on The Avocado: Voting for the 2021 Pits. 2021 video game holiday buyer’s guide. The Elite Eight for the Favorite Holiday Album tournament.

2020: Bill Barr resigned. Russia hacked the Department of Homeland Security. Trump continued filing election lawsuits.

Elsewhere on The Avocado: Am I the Only One? A review of The Prom. Cast your own Christmas Carol.

2019: A hopeful look toward the 2020 election. Legal frustrations about the citizenship of American Samoans. Trump complains about aid to Ukraine.

Elsewhere on The Avocado: Colour Outside the Lines hosts a discussion on conforming to cultural norms. A livethread for Steven Universe Future. Scarlett Johansson hosts SNL.

2018: Looking for a new White House Chief of Staff – Chris Christie declined. MrsLangdonAlger’s cat is pretty and smells good.

Elsewhere on The Avocado: A review for The House That Jack Built. Spoil Sports for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse [did you see the trailer for its sequel? Gonna be great!] Let’s Read Psychology Today from December 1970. And a lot more great stuff – check it out!

2017: Roy Moore was defeated in Alabama’s special election, but not soundly enough. Disney bought Fox.

Elsewhere on The Avocado: Who Would Win?Round 2 of The Simpsons Best Episode Tournament. Pop Culture Reference Desk. A review of Barbie in a Christmas Carol.

Like this format? Hate this format? Let me know!

