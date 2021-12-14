Favorite Holiday Album Tournament–Elite Eight

Here’s the fourth round of voting–we’re down to only 8 albums! Click below for the full list of eliminated albums.

We'll Have to Muddle Through Somehow Without... Christmas With the Chipmunks (Alvin and the Chipmunks); Once Upon a Christmas (Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers); Llego Navidad (Los Lobos); The Lost Christmas Eve (Trans-Siberian Orchestra); Elivs’ Christmas Album (Elvis Presley); Home Alone Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (John Williams); A Christmas Gift for You (Phil Spector); and A Very Special Christmas (Various Artists). [collapse]

A Charlie Brown Christmas continues to dominate, this time winning 38-2 over Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers. That’s the biggest margin of victory yet with a 36-vote difference! Duke Ellington’s Nutcracker Suite pulled off a pretty huge upset over A Very Special Christmas, with a few last minute votes in our closest race putting it ahead by three (17-14). The charity compilation album had the most votes among those eliminated. On the other hand, Ella Fitzgerald moves on with only 16 votes, enough to eliminate Phil Spector in another huge upset.

Vote for your favorites below! Happy Holidays!

