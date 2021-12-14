30 Day Board Games & More Challenge Day 14: Best Kids Games

This challenge was produced with the help of Mr. Ixolite for the prompts!

With the month of December here, that tends to mean a lot of family gatherings or time with friends where it’s definitely easy to pull out a board game and play. We’ll be covering a wide range of topics across the month with it and today we’re talking about kids games. Often, we have some good childhood memories of games played with friends and family and today we want to know which ones were your favorites as a kid and if you still get the chance to play them!

Bonus Prompt: Which one did you hate as a kid and which one as a parent, if you are one, do you hate playing as an adult with your kids?

