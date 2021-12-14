Avocado Weekly Movie Thread (12/14)

Don’t forget to vote for The Pits! I did a preliminary spreadsheet of the submittals thus far, and the points for top spot in both categories are very close! Your vote matters!

Welcome to the Weekly Movie Thread, your place on the Avocado to discuss films with your fellow commenters. Want to make a recommendation? Looking for recommendations? Want to share your opinions of movies, both new and classic?

This month, we celebrate the first installment of the Lord of the Rings trilogy, The Fellowship of the Ring.

Interest in turning the book into a film had been around ever since the book was published. Disney thought about putting a Lord of the Rings sequence in Fantasia. Richard Lester, David Lean, and Stanley Kubrick had all been considered to direct. The story gained a reputation of being unfilmable, especially after Ralph Bakshi released an unfinished animated version in 1978.

Leave it up to Peter Jackson to figure out the tricky logistics of filming the trilogy. The movies would be made back to back. WETA Digital developed some groundbreaking motion-capture software to handle special effects like Gollum. The practical department were no slouches either. Weta Workshop created 48,000 pieces of armour, 500 bows and 10,000 arrows. There were 1800 pairs of Hobbit feet for the lead actors. 19,000 costumes were woven. It was a massive undertaking that made the unfilmable story a reality.

It turns out the true unfilmable book was The Hobbit.

Today’s bonus prompt: what unfilmable work would you love to see someone attempt to turn into a movie?

Next week: classics through repeated viewings

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...