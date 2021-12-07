The Pits: Best In Film 2021

Editor’s Note: Feel free to post as big or as small of a list as you would like below but please keep your lists contained to these posts and do not make your own post or fill up the OT with them. The winners will be announced alongside the other winners of The Pits the week of 12/21 and will be calculated by adding up your lists (10 points for first, 9 for second, etc. with 5 per awarded for unranked Top 10 lists). The preference is for ranked lists to aid in determining a winner, but you are not required to rank them.

It is the year 2021.

The Academy Awards were not canceled as some in-person awards ceremonies had. Instead they were held in what appeared to be a supper club.

Megacorporations used a wide-spread disease an an excuse to market their nascent streaming services. One such corporation caved into the demands of toxic internet fans to re-release a superhero movie that was more dour and oppressive than before.

After a year long pandemic, theaters that had resorted to playing classic films like Ghostbusters, Jurassic Park, and Avatar brought back staff once again to welcome audiences back to theaters. Playing on the film was a celebration of human ingenuity in bringing an automobile to space: F9: The Fast Saga. Emotions ran high. Surely with roughly 60% of the populace vaccinated we can shed the direct-to-streaming films and venture into theaters.

And then, without warning, the Delta wave hit. Theaters all over the world closed again. While this did not stop the pace of film releases, new movies were not met with the same enthusiasm as in previous years.

The tables had turned. The highest world wide box office gross went to a war film (The Battle At Lake Changjin) funded by the Chinese government to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party. The highest grossing English-language film was about the end of an era for a British spy… who incidentally has to fight a biological weapon that can spread through physical contact. The Academy Award winning film was about the struggles of being homeless in America.

2021.

What a year in film.

Some housekeeping notes:

There’s going to be some confusion regarding release dates. Is Nomadland a 2020 or 2021 release? While Wikipedia says 2020, I think nome of us saw it that year because it only aired at the Venice Film Festival and a one week streaming release no one watched. No one had it on their 2020 ballots. Nomadland first hit American theaters and Hulu on February 2021. I’m counting it as a 2021 release.

Is the Snyder Cut a new movie? Most would agree that it is substantially different enough from the theatrical cut that to could be counted as a 2021 release.

Concert films and recorded musicals, like Hamilton, are fair game. Streaming-only films are also fine.

I also understand that there are some hotly anticipated releases like The Matrix Resurrections that are coming out after the polls closes. It is disappointing, but also something that happens every year. This is also why there’s a previous year category, to help catch some of the movies we might have missed from the year previous.

Our two categories, same as they were last year:

ROBOT’S CHOICE AWARD FOR BEST FILM (10 BEST OF 2021)

10 BEST OF 2020

Will last year’s winner, Palm Springs, be dethroned? Let’s find out!

My picks:

ROBOT’S CHOICE AWARD FOR BEST FILM (10 BEST OF 2021)

10.) F9: The Fast Saga

9.) Godzilla vs. Kong

8.) Shang-Chi

7.) Those Who Wish Me Dead

6.) Eternals

5.) Zack Snyder’s Justice League

4.) Nomadland

3.) No Time To Die

2.) Tick, Tick… Boom!

1.) The Suicide Squad

10 BEST OF 2020

10.) Onward

9.) Rebecca

8.) Sonic the Hedgehog

7.) Hamilton

6.) Love and Monsters

5.) Gretel & Hansel

4.) The Vast of Night

3.) Tenet

2.) I’m Thinking of Ending Things

1.) Da 5 Bloods

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...