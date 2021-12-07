The SHeDaisy Day Thread Decks the Halls

You may or may not have heard of SHeDaisy depending on what year you were born, but they were a reasonably popular female country music singing group in the late 90s (at a time when the genre was absolutely booming). In 1999, they did a music video of “Deck the Halls” for Disney’s straight-to-video (yes, video, this was a while ago) movie Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas. That film still gets shown on Disney Channel every year, but sadly this music video doesn’t, because it’s absolutely magical. I remember it being shown on the big screen they used to have at The Disney Store (back when we had on here) during the holiday season of that year, alongside trailers for Toy Story 2 and Fantasia 2000. Good times. Now can I please be 12 again?



Anyhoo, I hope y’all give this a watch and enjoy it. Also, this was apparently taped off of CMT, which means there’s a silly crawl at the bottom letting you know you can watch Hee-Haw! there if you want to…



Have a magical day, you awesome people!

