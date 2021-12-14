Tuesday’s Politics thread is here

I have a gin and tonic in my hand (The Botanist Gin and Fever Tree Mediterranean tonic, if you must know) and I have had a HELLUVA day. I’m shocked a super villain wasn’t involved. Like a comically intense day.

ANYHOOOOOO…..stuff!! Stuff continues to just, like, HAPPEN. Every day. A lot of stuff. Let’s talk about some stuff.

Somebody wasn’t cooperating so much as he was cooper-faking:

Breaking: The Jan. 6 select committee has just voted unanimously — 9 to 0 — to recommend holding ex-Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows be held in contempt for refusing to comply with a subpoena for their investigation. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 14, 2021

Go read Kyle’s tweets from yesterday. Very informative. Mr. Meadows is in some pretty deep poop.

Yes, please:

I have a plan for that. https://t.co/F7IUuU9Z5p — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 14, 2021

I’ll take “Things We Saw With Our Very Own Eyes” for $200:

Watching it happen live on television on January 6 also made it appear that way. https://t.co/SKPu8N5xjZ — Ari Kohen (@kohenari) December 14, 2021

OK!! That’s 4!! Must be the G&T making me generous. Owen is going to post next week so I expect you to all be on your best behavior. Hold the door for someone. Do something nice for yourself. Buckle up, the holiday season is nigh. We can do this, with an extra helping of grace.

