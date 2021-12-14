Pits Central: Voting

Here you’ll find links to vote in each of the topics in The Avocado’s annual awards show, The Pits. Voting is open until 9 AM Eastern Standard Time on December 20th, 2021.
- Film [hosted by El Santo]
- Television [hosted by Owen1120]
- Video games [hosted by Merve]
- Music [hosted by Troubled By Nouns]
- Books [hosted by Warmerdam]
- Comics [hosted by Mister Splendiferous]
- Anime [hosted by Lutair]
- Podcasting and online video [hosted by Canadave87]
- Commenting [hosted by Pachylad]
- Category nominations (close December 15th)
- Voting (opens December 16th)
A small note: Please read the instructions for voting in each topic’s header and featured comment, including any specific instructions the host has given, before you vote. The topic hosts put a lot of work into making these threads and compiling results, and we want to make life as easy for them as possible.
Happy voting!